DeSantis' suspension of prosecutor marks perilous path

(Reuters) - A federal court will hear arguments on Sept. 19 in a lawsuit seeking to overturn Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Tampa’s elected state prosecutor for signing a statement saying that his offices won’t criminalize reproductive healthcare or medical care for transgender people.

The case raises fundamental questions about democracy and the balance between federal, state and local government, and it could have significant impact on the nascent movement to elect more progressive prosecutors in local offices around the country.

Andrew Warren won elections in 2016 and 2020 for state attorney of Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit, after campaigning as a reformer looking to move away from tough-on-crime policies.

In June 2021, he joined a statement pledging not to use scarce resources to prosecute kids, parents or doctors who seek and offer gender-affirming care.

In June of this year, after the U.S. Supreme Court rescinded women’s constitutional right to abortion, Warren and dozens of chief prosecutors from other states signed another statement saying that enforcing abortion bans is contrary to their obligations and interests, and will sap resources from enforcement of serious crimes.

As such, we “commit to exercise our well settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions,” the group wrote. Warren was the only Florida prosecutor to sign the statement.

DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Warren on Aug. 4 for neglect of duty and incompetence. (Florida’s governor has unilateral power to suspend certain local officials for specific, serious categories of misconduct.)

Spokespersons for DeSantis didn't respond to requests for comment. Attorney general Ashley Moody's office, which represents the governor, also didn't respond to my questions.

The governor has argued that Warren's decision was a "blanket refusal" to enforce certain laws, and amounts to neglect and incompetence.

DeSantis’ executive order cited Warren’s statements and two of the prosecutor's “presumptive non-enforcement” policies, including a policy against prosecuting crimes discovered after police stop someone for non-criminal biking or pedestrian violations. (There's an exception if there is a threat to public safety, according to the governor’s order.)

The order didn’t mention that the only court to have evaluated Florida’s recently enacted abortion ban found that it violates the state constitution, and that the law remains contested in a lawsuit by healthcare providers, or that Warren's office hasn't actually declined to prosecute any cases involving an abortion violation.

DeSantis' order also said that Warren’s statement on anti-LGBT laws “prove that Warren thinks he has authority to defy the Florida Legislature” – even though Florida hasn’t actually enacted laws restricting gender-transition treatments for young people.

DeSantis’ move has been deemed as inappropriate and likely unlawful by dozens of former prosecutors and judicial officials who filed amicus briefs on Warren’s behalf.

Warren maintains that his policies allow for case-by-case evaluation. Warren, whose lawsuit claims that DeSantis is retaliating against his First Amendment-protected speech, told me that the governor is doing so rather than reacting to any specific action, or failure to act, in a case.

“The governor has claimed that I’m failing to enforce the laws, but he has yet to cite a single example, and the reason is because there are none,” Warren said.

Since 1999, Florida governors have suspended at least 166 local officials, including 22 county commissioners, according to a Tampa Bay Times report on Aug. 16. But many were facing charges or convicted of a crime. Warren is the only state attorney to be suspended by a governor in the last four decades – since 1981.

A previous lawsuit by former state attorney Aramis Ayala against another former Florida Republican Governor, Rick Scott, presents the best comparison to Warren’s case.

Ayala announced in 2017 that she wouldn’t seek the death penalty, which prompted Scott to reassign her death-penalty eligible cases to another office, according to the Florida Supreme Court’s 2017 ruling. She sued, but the high court held 5-2 that the order was within the governor’s powers, adding that a “blanket refusal” to enforce a statute is improper.

Still, there are clear distinctions between the cases.

Ayala’s statement was a more categorical rejection of death penalty laws than the joint statements, which spoke in terms of the prosecutors' “well settled” and “immense discretion." And, more importantly, Ayala was never suspended from her elected position.

A more basic consideration is crucial here: broad prosecutorial declination policies are entirely common – routine even - and have been for decades, as Ronald Wright, a law professor and associate dean at Wake Forest University School of Law wrote in a 2020 law review article. (That’s in part because it’s not really possible to prosecute every violation of law brought to the government’s attention).

It’s just that prosecutors “have, until recently, been reluctant to release or publicize” those policies, Wright wrote.

Line prosecutors are frequently instructed to decline charges for joyriding, or theft below a certain dollar amount, for example, Wright said.

More recently, prosecutors around the country have announced declination policies for possessing small amounts of marijuana and for fare evasion. Regarding more serious legal issues, others have said they wouldn’t enforce proposed gun control laws; and one Tennessee prosecutor said in 2018 that he wouldn’t enforce domestic violence laws in cases involving same-sex couples because of his bigoted personal beliefs, according to Wright’s 2020 article.

In a sense, virtually every Florida prosecutor has an implicit policy against prosecuting people for adultery - still illegal in the state. But no one would seriously describe that practice as rewriting state law.

Logan Sawyer, a University of Georgia School of Law professor, argued in a 2020 law review article that “we can and should encourage all prosecutors – reform or otherwise – to express their plans openly.” Such transparency encourages democratic debate and subjects policies "to the voters for approval and other branches for critique," an advantage over the status quo because the public generally has no practical means of scrutinizing prosecutors' priorities, Sawyer argued.

Indeed, DeSantis' decision doesn't stop other prosecutors from adopting any sort of non-enforcement policy, although it certainly will stifle Floridians' ability to evaluate those varying approaches and might cause some prosecutors to implement policies surreptitiously.

The move instead undermines prosecutorial independence and accountability - without actually limiting prosecutorial discretion in any meaningful sense. It may be a political stunt, but it could also have a dangerous chilling effect that could discourage progressive candidates, and exacerbate the lack of transparency and local democratic control in prosecutors’ offices.

