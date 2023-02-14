Diablo Canyon license extension unlawful, nuclear commission told

Summary Environmental groups say power plant poses earthquake, water risks

PG&E extension would shortcut review of risks, petition says















(Reuters) - The U.S. nuclear safety regulator has no legal basis to give PG&E Corp an exemption that could allow California’s Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to keep running with expired federal licenses, according to a petition filed by environmental groups.

Friends of the Earth, San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace and the Environmental Working Group told the Nuclear Regulatory Commission(NRC) Monday that the two nuclear units at the plant, once slated for closure, pose potentially severe environmental and safety risks, making them ineligible for an exemption to agency rules requiring renewal applications be received at least five years before licenses expire.

PG&E had agreed in a 2016 settlement with the groups and others that sued over the plant’s operations to not seek to relicense the twin reactors, which are the last ones operating in the state, past the expiration of their current operating licenses in 2024 and 2025. But, PG&E reversed course amid renewed support for nuclear power from state and federal governments.

The Biden administration has said nuclear plants are critical sources of energy needed to curb climate change, since they don't emit carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. The U.S. Department of Energy in November approved conditional funding of up to $1.1 billion to prevent closure of Diablo Canyon through a larger $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit program aimed at helping struggling nuclear power reactors stay open.

The groups said Monday that approving the exemption, requested last year, would cram a years-long review into 10 months or fewer, despite concerns that the facilities haven’t been updated in a meaningful way even though they are near a fault line 12 miles west of San Luis Obispo.

“If an earthquake occurs near Diablo, without any safety upgrades, that’s something major that needs to be addressed,” said Hallie Templeton, legal director of Friends of the Earth.

NRC spokesperson Victor Dricks said Tuesday the agency has received PG&E's request and expects to respond in March.

PG&E spokesperson Suzanne Hosn said Tuesday that they "hope for a favorable outcome."

The case is Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s Request for an

Exemption from the NRC’s Timely Renewal Regulation, before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Nos. 50-275 and 50-323.

For the environmental groups: Diane Curran of Harmon Curran Spielberg & Eisenberg; Hallie Templeton of Friends of the Earth; and Caroline Leary of the Environmental Working Group

For PG&E: Not immediately available.

(Note: This story has been updated to include an NRC spokesperson's comment the agency expects to respond to PG&E's request in March.)











