Disbarment is official for D.C. criminal defense lawyer Bernie Grimm

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Cozen Oconnor See all

Arent Fox See all

Covington Burling See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Although the reasons are still unclear, prominent Washington, D.C., criminal defense lawyer Bernard Grimm was officially disbarred Thursday by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals.

The disciplinary proceedings involving Grimm were not public until early May, when the D.C. Court of Appeals' Board on Professional Responsibility issued a report and recommendations stating that Grimm had executed an affidavit of consent to disbarment on May 7. That affidavit remains under seal, according to Thursday's order.

Neither Grimm nor a representative from the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel could immediately be reached for comment.

Grimm was a shareholder at Cozen O’Connor from 2007 to 2012 before founding his own D.C. firm, The Law office of Bernard Grimm.

Among his high-profile cases, he defended former Arent Fox partner Joseph Price, who was suspected by police of killing former Covington & Burling associate Robert Wone in 2006. Price was ultimately charged with conspiracy before he was acquitted in 2010.

Grimm, whose boutique law firm's website boasted that he had handled 200 jury trials, was known for his courtroom skills and for his regular television commentary. Days before he filed the affidavit of consent to disbarment last month, Grimm appeared on CBS affiliate station WUSA9 to slam prosecutors in the 2010 Chandra Levy murder trial who are facing discipline for allegedly withholding evidence.

“If I did what prosecutors did, I would not have a license anymore,” Grimm said during his appearance.

Read More:

Lawyer who sued Chevron over Ecuador pollution faces N.Y. contempt trial

New York disbars ex-Big Law partner as crypto scheme sentencing nears