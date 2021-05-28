Doctor's finanical tie does not overcome Florida's learned intermediary doctrine - 11th Circ.

The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed on a screen to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has upheld judgment against a woman who sued Johnson & Johnson, claiming she was injured after she was implanted with pelvic mesh by her doctor, a frequent paid expert witness for the company, finding that the alleged financial tie did not overcome the so-called learned intermediary doctrine under Florida law.

A unanimous panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said there was no basis in Florida law for recognizing a "financial bias" exception to the doctrine, as Charlotte Salinero and her husband Efrain Salinero had argued. The learned intermediary doctrine, which is recognized in some form by most states, holds that drug and device makers' duty to warn of risks is to doctors, not patients.

James Ferraro of The Ferraro Law Firm, a lawyer for the Salineros, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. J&J, represented by Susanna Moldoveanu of Butler Snow, had no immediate comment.

According to the Salineros' lawsuit, filed in 2016 in the Southern District of Florida, Charlotte Salinero was implanted with J&J unit Ethicon Inc's Artisyn Y-Mesh after she was diagnosed with pelvic organ prolapse. She said the mesh caused her bleeding, pain and other severe symptoms, both while it was in place and after it was removed.

Both the initial implantation and the removal were performed by Jaime Sepulveda, a doctor who has served as a paid expert witness for Ethicon in more than 20 cases, and has done consulting and other work for J&J.

He has been paid about $2 million by J&J, according to Thursday's opinion. None of his work for the company was specifically related to Artisyn Y-Mesh.

J&J moved for summary judgment on the Salineros' failure to warn claim. They said it was barred by the learned intermediary doctrine because Sepulveda had testified that he was adequately warned, and still believed his decision to use the mesh was correct.

U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro agreed, granting the motion. The remaining claims, including negligence, design defect and infliction of emotional distress, went to trial, resulting in a defense verdict.

On appeal, the Salineros only raised the failure to warn claim.

Senior Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus wrote Thursday that the court was bound to follow Florida's law, which had never recognized a "financial bias" exception to the learned intermediary doctrine.

"For us to create a wholly new doctrine, virtually out of whole cloth, would work a profound change in Florida's law," he wrote.

"In this case, and on this record, we are satisfied that Dr. Sepulveda did just what is expected of physicians," Marcus wrote. "He used his individualized medical judgment to determine what treatment to offer Mrs. Salinero."

Marcus was joined by Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa and Senior Circuit Judge Lanier Anderson.

The case is Salinero et al v. Johnson & Johnson et al, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-10900.

For plaintiffs: James Ferraro of The Ferraro Law Firm

For J&J: Susanna Moldoveanu of Butler Snow