DOJ defends rare wage-fixing criminal case in Maine federal court

Case part of DOJ drive to apply criminal antitrust statutes to labor matters

(Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department lawyers on Tuesday defended their rare criminal antitrust case charging four business managers with conspiring to fix hourly rates for home healthcare support specialists in Maine and agreeing not to hire each other's workers.

The government's filing in Portland federal court urged a trial judge not to dismiss the case, which was filed in January amid an ongoing federal antitrust investigation into the home health care industry.

The litigation is being closely watched as a test of the reach of criminal antitrust statutes to employment matters, and the Maine court will weigh the dispute after two jury-trial setbacks for the Justice Department in other labor-focused antitrust prosecutions.

"Price-fixing has been per se illegal for over a century. And wage-fixing specifically has been understood to be price-fixing for nearly as long," the government's lawyers told the court in the new filing.

A Justice Department representative on Wednesday declined to comment.

Defense lawyer Thomas Marjerison of Norman Hanson DeTroy, representing defendant Faysal Kalayaf Manahe, did not immediately return a similar message.

Prosecutors said the indicted business managers in the Maine case conspired in 2020 to try to eliminate competition for workers. The government cited in its filings various text messages to support claims that the defendants agreed to keep wages at a certain level.

The alleged behavior is unlawful "regardless of the industry and regardless of whether the conspirators are sellers, buyers, or employers," the DOJ's lawyers said.

In a court filing in May seeking dismissal of the case, Marjerison denied any wages were fixed.

Marjerison argued that dismissing the indictment "would promote judicial efficiency by sparing the court and the parties from trial on indefinite and uncertain legal grounds."

The government, he said, could immediately ask the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to resolve legal issues.

The Justice Department lost labor-related criminal antitrust charges at two trials within days in April.

A Texas federal jury rejected a criminal wage-fixing case against the former owner of a physical therapy staffing company.

Jurors in Colorado cleared dialysis provider DaVita Inc and its former chief executive in a criminal prosecution alleging unlawful restrictions on employee mobility.

DOJ's antitrust head Jonathan Kanter later touted in a speech the fact that both cases survived defense bids to dismiss the prosecutions.

A trial in the Maine case is scheduled to start in September.

The case is United States v. Faysal K. Manahe et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, No. 2:22-cr-00013-JAW.

For the U.S.: Eyitayo St. Matthew-Daniel and Nolan Mayther of the Justice Department

For Manahe: Thomas Marjerison of Norman Hanson DeTroy

