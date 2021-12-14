DOJ lawyer vows to charge more corporate execs for environmental crimes

U.S. Justice Department building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - The Department of Justice's new top environmental lawyer, Todd Kim, will emphasize prosecuting individuals who commit corporate environmental crimes, according to prepared remarks of a Tuesday speech before the American Bar Association.

"Only individuals can go to jail, and we have found that criminal corporate accountability starts with accountability for individuals responsible for criminal conduct," said Kim, who took over the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division in July.

Under the new policy, the ENRD "will prioritize prosecuting individuals who commit and profit from corporate malfeasance," he said, and companies looking for cooperation credit will be expected to identify the individuals involved in corporate misconduct.

Kim delivered his pre-recorded remarks to the ABA's National Environmental Enforcement Conference.

The ENRD brings more civil than criminal actions.And it most often targets corporations in criminal matters rather than individuals, said Davina Pujari, a former enforcement attorney at the Environmental Protection Agency.

But the DOJ has long held that prosecuting a corporation is not a substitute to prosecuting "criminally culpable individuals within or without the corporation," said Pujari, who is now a partner in San Francisco with law firm Hanson Bridgett.

Most environmental statutes such as the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act include their own criminal provisions, but ENRD prosecutors can also bring fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges under the U.S. Code's Title 18 when those crimes are committed alongside criminal violations of environmental statutes, Kim said.

Kim is a former solicitor general for the District of Columbia. The U.S. Senate confirmed him to lead the ENRD and its 400 attorneys on July 27.

President Joe Biden in a January executive order vowed to curb climate change in part with a policy that seeks to "hold polluters accountable for their actions."

