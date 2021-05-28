DOJ official who was eyed for SCOTUS by Trump returns to Dechert

U.S. Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel is seen in a January 8, 2018 U.S. Justice Department handout photo released in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2018. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

May 3 (Reuters) - Steven Engel, a former Justice Department official who was floated as a potential nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court by former President Donald Trump, has returned to his old law firm, Dechert.

Engel was previously at Dechert for eight years before Trump nominated him to run the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) in 2017. He's returning as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., and New York offices.

The Trump White House added Engel to its list of likely Supreme Court candidates in September 2020, shortly before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg the same month. Trump ultimately nominated Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate in October.

As the assistant attorney general heading the OLC, Engel provided legal advice to both the attorney general and the Trump administration. For instance, in January 2020, the office ruled it was too late to renew the effort to push through a proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution decades after the deadline set by Congress had already passed.

The National Archives and Records Administration, a federal agency that certifies the ratification of constitutional amendments, said it would abide by the OLC opinion "unless otherwise directed by a final court order."

Engel's office also provided legal support in the administration's battles with Congress, backing the Treasury Department's refusal to turn over the former president's tax returns and Trump's decision to block former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying in Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Engel was unavailable for comment Monday, a Dechert spokeswoman said. In a statement, both Engel and the firm said they were glad to be reunited.

"Our clients will benefit from his keen intellect and his strong business acumen, and his recent experience at the Department of Justice will provide critical perspective on regulatory and investigatory developments," Andrew Levander, the chair of Dechert's policy committee, said in a statement.

The firm said Engel will represent clients on trial, white collar, regulatory, and appellate matters.

