DOJ says Russian oligarch Vekselberg's yacht was subject to U.S. seizure warrant

The United States Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Spanish police who seized a superyacht belonging to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg were acting pursuant to a U.S. seizure warrant, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

The vessel had violated U.S. bank fraud, money laundering, and sanction statutes, the DOJ said. The agency added that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had also issued seizure warrants for some $625,000 associated with sanctioned entities held at nine U.S. financial institutions.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

