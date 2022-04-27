DOJ, Sondland at loggerheads over legal fees from Trump impeachment action

Summary

(Reuters) - A lawyer for former U.S. ambassador Gordon Sondland on Tuesday accused the federal government of "intransigence" in rebuffing efforts to settle Sondland's lawsuit seeking $1.8 million in legal fees related to his testimony at the first impeachment inquiry of then-President Donald Trump.

In a court filing in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Sondland and U.S. Justice Department lawyers indicated that no immediate settlement was likely in the lawsuit. Sondland's complaint contends the U.S. State Department broke its promise to pay his legal bills for a private lawyer, who helped him prepare for his appearance in 2019 as a key impeachment figure.

Sondland testified about Trump's dealings with Ukraine and has since called his remarks "candid and truthful" but "uncomfortable" to Trump. The U.S. House impeached Trump over his push for Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, but the Senate acquitted him in February 2020.

A Seattle hotelier, Sondland served as the Senate-confirmed U.S. ambassador to the European Union from June 2018 to February 2020, when he said he was fired.

"Because of the intransigence of the defendant the likelihood of a settlement presently remains low resulting in continued unnecessary expense to taxpayers and additional cost and expense to the plaintiff," Mark Barondess of Miller Barondess, representing Sondland in his lawsuit, said in the filing in the Federal Claims court.

In a statement to Reuters, Barondess, who said he is billing $1,500 hourly, argued "the government has been recalcitrant in any settlement discussions."

Veteran Washington lawyer Robert Luskin of Paul Hastings represented Sondland in 2019 during the impeachment proceeding. He declined to comment on Wednesday.

A Justice Department representative declined to comment.

Last year, a spokesperson for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Sondland's lawsuit "ludicrous."

The DOJ said in the new filing that it "does not believe a settlement is likely" now but would be open to discussions after discovery is complete. It also said that issues in the case include "whether there was an unambiguous offer, or any offer at all" for the U.S. to cover Sondland's fees.

The two sides offered a timeline for the case taking it through the middle of 2023.

The case is Sondland v. United States, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, No. 1:21-cv-02083.

For Sondland: Mark Barondess of Miller Barondess

For the U.S.: Steven Gillingham and William Grimaldi of the Justice Department

