DOJ will argue at SCOTUS against U.S. discovery in private foreign arbitration

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court case Servotronics Inc v. Rolls-Royce PLC, which poses the question of whether U.S. courts have the statutory authority to order discovery in private arbitrations conducted overseas, is quietly shaping up as one of the most consequential business disputes of the upcoming term.

On Monday, the court granted the U.S. Justice Department’s motion to participate in oral arguments. The DOJ, which submitted an amicus brief in June, will argue, alongside Rolls-Royce and Boeing Co, that Congress did not intend to encompass private commercial arbitration when it amended Section 1782 of Title 28 of the U.S. Code to allow U.S. courts to authorize discovery in “a foreign or international tribunal.”

The case boils down to whether private commercial arbitration is “a foreign or international tribunal.” That question is rooted in the text and legislative history of the 1964 amendment to Section 1782, but the answer will have a powerful impact today, with thousands of multimillion-dollar commercial disputes now decided in international arbitration every year.

The Justice Department’s big worry, according to its amicus brief, is that the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Servotronics case will extend to international arbitration of disputes between foreign governments and investors who have, typically, put money into state-sponsored projects. These so-called investor-state arbitrations – which arose as an alternative to cumbersome diplomatic proceedings – have depoliticized international investment, reducing friction between governments by putting dispute resolution in the hands of neutral arbitrators, the Justice Department brief said.

It would disrupt settled expectations about investor-state proceedings to allow parties to seek discovery from U.S. courts, the DOJ brief argued. And that disruption might, in turn, dissuade investors and foreign governments from relying on a time-tested dispute resolution method that is at the heart of all kinds of bilateral investment treaties, the government said. “That result would be problematic and would raise significant policy concerns,” the DOJ brief said.

Servotronics counsel Stephen Stegich of Condon & Forsyth told me he welcomes the Justice Department’s involvement in oral arguments, even though he disagrees with the government’s conclusions. “It’s a good thing to make sure all views are heard,” Stegich said. “However, it’s the statute enacted by Congress that the Supreme Court will consider, not the likes and dislikes of the parties, including the Justice Department.”

Rolls-Royce counsel Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly and Boeing counsel Scott Martin of Perkins Coie did not respond to my email query.

Both companies would rather that the Supreme Court ditch this case as moot, even though that outcome would leave intact a split among the federal circuits about whether U.S. discovery is available to parties engaged in foreign commercial arbitration.

Two of those courts, the 4th and 7th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal, reached different conclusions in cases arising from the same arbitration between Servotronics and Rolls-Royce. As I told you in March, when the Supreme Court granted Servotronics’ petition for review of the 7th Circuit’s ruling, their dispute stems from a 2016 engine fire in a Boeing 737 Dreamliner that was undergoing testing in South Carolina. Rolls-Royce, which made the aircraft’s engine, agreed to pay Boeing $12 million. It demanded indemnification from Servotronics, which made valves in the plane’s engine. Rolls-Royce and Servotronics ended up in arbitration in Birmingham, England, under the rules of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Servotronics went to federal courts in Illinois and South Carolina to obtain discovery from Boeing under Section 1782. To make a long story short, the 4th Circuit held in March 2020 that the statute entitled Servotronics to discovery. The 7th Circuit ruled six months later that it did not, because private commercial arbitration is not “a governmental, administrative or quasi-governmental tribunal operating pursuant to the foreign country's ‘practice and procedure.’” Rolls-Royce and Boeing did not ask for Supreme Court review of the 4th Circuit decision, but Servotronics filed a petition challenging the 7th Circuit's ruling.

After the Supreme Court took the case, the justices declined to block the discovery ordered by the 4th Circuit. The arbitration hearing between Rolls-Royce and Servotronics took place as scheduled in Birmingham in May.

Rolls-Royce and Boeing told the Supreme Court in their merits briefs in June that the UK arbitration panel will probably issue its decision before the Supreme Court decides the Servotronics case. Because the arbitration proceeding is over, the companies said, the Supreme Court can’t redress Servotronics’ alleged harm and should toss the case. Servotronics said in its reply brief that the British arbitrators' award is appealable so the case isn’t moot.

Rolls-Royce, Boeing and the Justice Department also emphasized in their briefs that Servotronics’ interpretation of Section 1782 would entitle parties in foreign arbitration to discovery that’s not available to those arbitrating in the U.S., who are restricted by the Federal Arbitration Act. “Congress did not plausibly intend to pit two statutes against each other,” Rolls-Royce argued. “Servotronics' reading would anomalously burden U.S. companies and residents with discovery orders to aid foreign arbitrations, while depriving U.S. companies and residents of the benefit of such discovery in U.S. arbitrations.”

If the Supreme Court were to endorse the use of Section 1782 to obtain depositions and documents for use in foreign arbitrations, the justices would invite a “deluge ... of abusive discovery requests” that would “strain district courts and subject U.S. companies and residents to fishing expeditions,” Rolls-Royce said. (Boeing less colorfully predicted “serious adverse consequences” from “the creeping ‘Americanization’ of discovery in private arbitration.”)

Servotronics’ reply brief derided the “parade of horribles,” arguing that there’s no factual basis for the companies’ assertion of looming discovery abuses. It also said there’s no tension between the Section 1782 and the FAA (which, Servotronics noted, actually uses the word “tribunal” to refer to arbitration panels.) Servotronics argued that federal judges are entirely capable of applying the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure to weed out abusive or illegitimate discovery demands – and said that the policy concerns raised by Rolls-Royce, Boeing and the Justice Department are beside the point.

“The only issue in this case is one of statutory interpretation,” it said.

Oral argument in the case is scheduled for Oct. 5.

