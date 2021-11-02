DOJ's Access to Justice office reopens in moment of crisis and opportunity

The U.S. Department of Justice building is bathed in morning light at sunrise in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department reopened the Office for Access to Justice on Friday, a unit created in 2016 to help low-income Americans who need legal representation.

The move fulfills a promise by President Joe Biden to restore and reinvigorate the office, which had been shut down during Donald Trump’s administration. The unit, established five years ago to integrate legal aid into the work of federal agencies and state and local governments, will have at least eight staffers, with a $6 million budget, according to the White House's latest budget submission.

The Biden administration also released the 2021 report of the Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable, which brings together more than two dozen federal agencies to collaborate on addressing legal service challenges, especially with regard to low-income communities and people of color.

Around 85% of the civil legal problems that low-income Americans face receive inadequate legal assistance or none at all, according to a 2017 “Justice Gap Report” by the Legal Services Corp. Those legal matters relate to employment, eviction and foreclosure, domestic violence and other issues of family law, debt collection and more.

On average, only one civil legal aid attorney is available per 10,000 lower-income Americans, even when considering pro bono and other services by nonprofits, law firms and law school clinics, in addition to government-funded programs, according to the National Center for Access to Justice.

Against that background, legal service providers like Kentucky Legal Aid are facing a 3,471% increase in unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic, or a 200% increase in eviction cases at Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, for example.

DeAnna Hoskins, a former Justice Department advisor and president of JustLeadershipUSA, said that reinstating the Access to Justice office was a key demand in her organization’s push to address inequities of access to legally guaranteed services and protections.

“We commend the current administration for this step, but JustLeadershipUSA will continue to advocate for legislation and new frameworks at the national level to drive change across our country," Hoskins said in a press release. “Voices of those who have been directly impacted by the criminal justice system must be heard in order to bring justice and equity to all."

The Roundtable report released in September focuses on various initiatives in the legal system and government services that have emerged largely in response to the multiple crises caused – or exposed – by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the federal government can learn from those programs to frame the Access to Justice office’s work going forward. It highlights the tremendous opportunity the office and Roundtable have to drive further innovation to expand access to justice in the federal and state legal systems, even beyond the pandemic.

The report notes there are state eviction diversion efforts and cross-agency programs to speed up the disbursing of emergency aid to address the housing crisis. It also cites jurisdictions that “explored innovative ways” to reduce their incarcerated population and reduce the risk of virus transmission, including by pausing cash bail; reducing or waiving fees – like for electronic home monitoring or diabetic supplies while in jail — and stopping the practice of jailing people for technical violations, like failing to check in while on probation, among other initiatives.

Michigan Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack told me the reestablishment of the office is encouraging, because the federal government can play a unique role in “supporting and scaling up some of the best ideas we’re seeing in state courts right now” to address the multiple crises caused by the pandemic, as well as longstanding inequities of access to legal services.

She stressed that most justice system problems play out in state courts, which hear more than 90% of criminal and civil cases.

“Many people are left to navigate a system that has all these funky rules, and sometimes you can’t even figure out where they’re written down,” McCormack said. “These are issues that dramatically impact families and communities, and this administration seems to really appreciate that they're state court issues, and that the federal government can play a really important role” in improving legal access.

McCormack is leading Michigan’s “Justice for All” effort, which is targeting and addressing justice gaps in that state’s system. It includes a group focused specifically on translating and simplifying legal forms and information into easy-to-understand language, among other efforts.

The Roundtable report cautions that the pandemic has “exacerbated the long history of racial disparities in our criminal justice system,” and that the proportion of Black people incarcerated has increased in some places even as they implemented reforms to reduce their incarcerated populations in response to the pandemic.

The report also cites studies showing the efficacy of embedding lawyers in the healthcare system – noting that “at least 163 federally-funded health centers” across the U.S. “deployed medical-legal partnerships” during the pandemic.

The government “should continue to explore these partnerships to mitigate civil legal problems, and their resulting health consequences, whenever possible,” the interagency group said.

The collaborative structure of the Access to Justice office – and the invention necessitated by the pandemic – presents a unique opportunity to lay the groundwork for broader, more sustainable improvements in access to justice.

“We’ll see who they staff up” the office with, but “this is exciting and feels different to me,” McCormack said. “There’s a lot of momentum and this could really be a transformational moment for access to justice.”

