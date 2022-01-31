Drug distributor exec being scapegoated for opioid crisis, lawyer argues

(Reuters) - A defense lawyer for the former CEO of Rochester Drug Co-operative Inc on Monday urged a jury to acquit his client of drug trafficking charges, arguing that prosecutors were using him as a scapegoat for the opioid crisis.

Laurence Doud, 78, stands accused of conspiring to distribute illegal narcotics and conspiring to defraud the United States. Doud's trial kicked off on Jan. 18 in Manhattan federal court, and both sides made their closing arguments to a federal jury on Monday.

"We are all rightfully concerned about the abuse of drugs, of painkillers in this nation,” Doud's attorney, Robert Gottlieb said. "But please, please – Larry Doud the individual is not to blame, and should not be used as a scapegoat for our national problem and pain."

The case marks the first time prosecutors have criminally charged a drug distributor and company executives with drug trafficking opioids.

Earlier in the trial, witnesses testified that Doud and RDC's actions led to the illegal sale of Oxycontin and fentanyl. They included RDC employees, a pharmacist convicted of dealing illegal opioids and an opioid addict who said she obtained illegal drugs from a Staten Island pharmacy supplied by RDC.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said on Monday that Doud told employees to continue making opioid sales to "drug dealers in lab coats" and "bad pharmacies" and ignored red flags such as the bulk ordering of pills and cash payments for prescriptions. Many of the pharmacies that RDC employees flagged as suspicious were not reported to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency or cut off from further opioid sales until after Doud retired, Roos said.

"This wasn't a mistake," Roos said. "This was exactly how Larry Doud wanted to do business."

Doud's company RDC, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020, agreed in 2019 to pay $20 million to settle criminal and civil charges related to its opioid sales. One of the witnesses who testified against Doud, former RDC chief compliance officer William Pietruszewski, pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

