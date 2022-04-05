Dud lateral partner hires and how to avoid them

Summary

Summary Law firms Due diligence investigators say half of lateral partners don’t deliver all the business they promised

(Reuters) - It's every law firm’s nightmare: Bedazzled by a lateral candidate boasting a fat book of business, the firm promises a seven-figure salary and equity partnership share. But once the deal is sealed, the firm finds those promised clients haven't materialized, and the shiny new partner turns out to be at best, a braggart, or at worst, a fraudster.

With lawyer moves between law firms soaring 111% nationally last year, such scenarios are likely to be increasingly common. Nardello & Co CEO Dan Nardello, whose firm handles investigations including lateral partner due diligence, estimates that about 50% of laterals don’t deliver all of the business they promised.

Decipher Investigative Intelligence, which specializes in lateral investigations, concurs.

In a recent survey of more than 50 large law firms, Decipher found that 47% of respondents said “the majority of their laterals have underperformed when it comes to bringing their book of promised business.”

Beyond lackluster business generation, a lateral partner may fail to mesh with the firm’s culture or even turn out to be an abuser or harasser.

Caveat emptor indeed.

But lateral partner questionnaires and round robin interviews can only reveal so much.

Consider examples of partner hires gone wrong, like Mayer Brown when it added capital markets partner James Tanenbaum from Morrison & Foerster in 2018.

He resigned a week later following (as Mayer Brown put it in a statement at the time) "assertions that Mr. Tanenbaum may have engaged in inappropriate conduct at his former firm."

Tanenbaum denied the accusations, saying he chose to quit in the "best interest" of the firm.

Mayer Brown, Morrison & Foerster and Tanenbaum did not immediately provide additional comment.

Or take Evan Greebel, who represented so-called "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli. Six months after Kaye Scholer hired Greebel from Katten Muchin in 2015, he was arrested and later convicted of aiding Shkreli's fraud. (Kaye Scholer merged with Arnold & Porter in 2016, and the firm dropped "Kaye Scholer" from its name in 2018.)

Keen on avoiding such stumbles, the biggest firms are increasingly turning to investigators for a deep dive into prospective partner-level hires.

It’s not cheap. Nardello said his firm charges $25,000 or more for an investigation. But the cost of bringing on a new partner who turns out to be a dud can be exponentially higher.

Decipher founder and CEO Michael Ellenhorn told me that the cost of a failed lateral can range from $715,500 at an Am Law 151-200 firm to $4 million at an Am Law 50 firm, based on guaranteed compensation, recruiter fees, on-boarding and replacement costs.

As a person who by profession is also extremely interested in assessing lawyers and their work, I asked Nardello and firm president Sabina Menschel what exactly goes into their investigations -- and what prospective laterals should know about the process.

The investigators start with the basics: Where has the person lived and worked?

They’ll travel to each place as needed to scour local court records for criminal charges and civil disputes, as well as bankruptcies and liens.

Investigators will also verify the candidate’s past employment, education and law license. In one instance, Nardello recalled, they discovered a prospective partner had passed the bar exam but never completed the membership application. (A job offer was not made.)

The lateral candidate’s media mentions and social media posts are also reviewed. “It only takes one crazy tweet” to damage a person’s reputation, Nardello noted.

For an especially high-profile hire, investigators might also look at posts by the candidate’s children above age 18. If someone’s child made outrageously racist statements, for example, employers might want to consider how it reflects on the parent.

Menschel added that simply deleting a problematic post prior to being investigated won’t necessarily solve the problem.

“We all know that deleting something doesn’t mean it’s gone forever,” she said, adding that their investigators also use internet archive tools such as the Way Back Machine.

The firm’s cyber sleuths also look for activity on the dark web connected to the prospective hire.

Since the advent of the #MeToo era, Nardello and Menschel said firms are increasingly sensitive to reports of inappropriate or harassing conduct as well as issues with anger management.

“There’s a real concern about those sorts of folks,” Nardello said, adding that a firm he worked with recently decided not to hire a lateral partner from government based on reports of problematic behavior.

To get a sense of a candidate’s personality and professional conduct, investigators will talk to people they know within the lawyer’s current firm as well as those who worked with the person in the past. Opposing counsel are also a good source of information.

“The top law firms tend to be closed communities,” Nardello said. “People know each other. People have reputations.”

So what about the book of business? How can an investigator assess whether it’s for real?

According to Decipher, the average claimed book of business for candidates vetted by the company before the pandemic was $1.2 million. But since then, the average claimed book increased to $2.4 million.

“While it’s possible that the available candidates are rainmakers with dramatically growing books, it’s far more probable that candidates are inflating their numbers to maximize potential compensation,” Decipher reports.

Investigators aren’t likely to cold-call general counsel and demand to know whether they’ll follow a lawyer to a new firm, Nardello said.

But there are ways to assess the likelihood of it happening. For example, they’ll check court records to see how often and how recently the lawyer represented the client and whether he or she played the leading role.

Decipher also advises considering whether the client has a longstanding relationship with the lateral’s current firm that spans multiple practice areas and locations. If so, the odds are against the client making a move.

“Firms really do understand there is a competitive advantage to doing proper due diligence,” Ellenhorn said. “It’s not just saving money and time and angst.” A bad hire has a ripple effect among “other folks in the practice group,” he said. “There’s collateral damage.”

