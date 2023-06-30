DuPont seeks US Supreme Court review after $40 mln PFAS cancer verdict

Companies

(Reuters) - DuPont de Nemours Inc. on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether a lower court inappropriately hamstrung its defense during trial over claims that its chemicals caused cancer.

DuPont told the justices that it was improperly barred from disputing “key elements of liability” at the trial, which led to a $40 million verdict, on the grounds that three similar cases had already determined the company negligently exposed people to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The issues were barred under a version of a legal doctrine called collateral estoppel that is intended to stop the same set of facts from being litigated repeatedly.

The case involves an Ohio man, Travis Abbott, who claimed exposure to PFAS in his water caused him to get testicular cancer twice. DuPont said the results in the three previous trials were never intended to be representative of his case or thousands of other personal injury PFAS lawsuits filed against the company.

The decision was "profoundly wrong," DuPont said.

A lawyer for Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dubbed "forever chemicals" because they do not easily break down in the human body or environment, PFAS have been used in a wide range of products including Teflon.

The Abbott case is among thousands of cases that were consolidated in an Ohio federal court stemming from PFAS discharges from DuPont's plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Three of those cases - including two so-called bellwether cases - were initially tried and led to verdicts totaling nearly $9 million against DuPont. The company then settled roughly 3,550 of the remaining lawsuits for $671 million in 2017, though not Abbott's.

A jury awarded Abbott $40 million after a 2020 trial in Ohio federal court, finding PFAS likely caused his cancers.

DuPont appealed to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2021, claiming the lower court had inappropriately applied findings from the earlier trials despite obvious differences between the cases, which involved different exposure levels.

The 6th Circuit said DuPont’s actions were similar enough in the various cases to justify applying those earlier findings in Abbott's trial.

The case is E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. V. Travis Abbott, U.S. Supreme Court, case No. 21-3418.

For DuPont: Paul Clement, C. Harker Rhodes and Chadwick Harper of Clement & Murphy

For Abbott: Counsel not immediately available

