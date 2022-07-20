Durbin threatens to speed up judicial nominees after GOP senator's 'blue slip' denials

Summary

Summary Law firms Senator Dick Durbin says he may increase judicial nominees at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Durbin faults Senator Ron Johnson's denial of "blue slips"

(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin on Wednesday said he may have the Democratic-led panel take up a larger number of judicial nominees than usual at an upcoming hearing after a Republican senator blocked consideration of two of President Joe Biden's court and prosecutor candidates.

The Illinois Democrat's statement came as progressive groups keep pressuring the White House and Senate Democrats to move faster on filling 120 judicial vacancies before Republicans potentially retake the chamber in November's midterm elections.

Those groups include Demand Justice, which on Monday announced a six-figure digital ad campaign asking Illinois residents to call on Durbin to schedule more hearings on nominees in August, when the Senate is scheduled to be in recess.

Durbin in Wednesday's statement did not reference the progressive groups' demands but instead took aim at Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin for withdrawing his support for Biden's nominee to be top federal prosecutor in Madison.

Johnson on Tuesday said he would not return a "blue slip" supporting the nomination of Perkins Coie lawyer Sopen Shah, citing since-deleted tweets she had posted about the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and criticizing him and other Republicans.

That could spell the end of her candidacy unless Democrats change U.S. Senate procedures, as senators must return blue slips, named for the color of the forms, to the committee for U.S. attorney nominees from their state to be considered.

Blue slips also historically have been required for judicial nominees, though Democrats under Durbin have been following a practice adopted by Republicans during the Trump administration of not requiring them for nominees to circuit courts.

Durbin said Johnson's decision "does not appear to have been made in good faith," nor was it when in February he similarly declined to return a blue slip on Milwaukee County Circuit Judge William Pocan's nomination to be a district court judge.

Johnson and Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the committee's ranking Republican, did not respond to requests for comment.

While Durbin said he would continue honoring blue slips for district court and U.S. attorney nominees, "I will also consider how the Committee can make up ground that has been lost as a result of Senator Johnson’s actions."

Those steps, he said, could include "increasing the number of district court nominees on an upcoming hearing." Typically the committee hears from five or six judicial nominees in a single hearing. The next one is on July 27.

