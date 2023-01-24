Elon Musk trial: The circus that wasn't

Law firms Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Follow















(Reuters) - One of Superman’s more underrated powers is the ability to pass himself off as mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent.

Watching Elon Musk testify in San Francisco federal court for more than five hours over two days reminded me of actor Christopher Reeve behind a pair of horn-rimmed spectacles, disguising his character’s might with a soft-spoken stammer.

Musk on the stand in the Tesla securities fraud class action sounded remarkably similar, downright modest at times as he turned his head to address the jury directly (though perhaps the comparisons between the world's second richest man and a superhero end there).

Still, Musk’s ability to come across as calm, well-meaning, even humble — as opposed to arrogant and rash, as some court watchers expected — to the nine jurors charged with deciding whether the CEO artificially inflated Tesla’s share price may be the defense team’s best hope of securing a win.

“I care a great deal about the shareholders,” Musk (with slight variations) said repeatedly during his testimony. He singled out Tesla’s small, retail investors as “the most loyal and steadfast.”

As my colleagues Jody Godoy, Hyunjoo Jin and Tom Hals have reported, Musk is accused of defrauding investors when he tweeted on Aug. 7, 2018, that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, and that "investor support is confirmed."

Tesla stock initially jumped, only to fall when it became clear the deal wasn’t happening. Some shareholders claim they lost millions as a result.

Musk in court said that the reason he penned the tweet was "to give big and small investors equal access to information" about potentially taking Tesla private.

He and his lead lawyer Alex Spiro, a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, did not respond to requests for comment. Plaintiffs lawyer Nicholas Porritt, a partner Levi & Korsinsky, in an email said he did “not have any comment on proceedings to date."

Musk’s low-key demeanor on the stand was in sync with the overall atmosphere at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

I expected more of a circus — long lines outside the courthouse, protesters with hand-lettered signs, maybe a drum circle — considering the 51-year-old Musk’s immense fame as a self-made billionaire, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, purchaser of Twitter and subject of countless tabloid articles.

Just over a year ago, spectators 50 miles to the south in San Jose lined up in the wee hours of the morning to nab a seat at the criminal trial of failed blood testing company Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes. The Washington Post called it “the hottest ticket in Silicon Valley.”

Surely Musk would be a bigger draw for looky-loos of all persuasions?

Apparently not.

On Friday, the first day of Musk’s testimony, a few seats remained vacant inside U.S. Judge Edward Chen’s 17th floor courtroom, which accommodates 50 (socially distanced) spectators. The hallway outside was deserted, save for a few blue-blazered court security personnel.

But it wasn’t entirely clear in advance that Musk, who took the stand in the afternoon, would testify that day. Maybe people didn’t know it was happening?

On Monday, however, his ongoing testimony was a sure thing – but the vibe was nearly as subdued. Only about a dozen people were lined up to get into the courthouse, where security is on par with an airport, shortly before 8:30 a.m. when I arrived. Just one other person was headed to the Musk trial, and a handful of seats were available for most of the day inside the courtroom.

Court administrators seem to have expected more interest. Taped outside Chen’s courtroom was a sign advising of an overflow courtroom, and then a second overflow room if the first got full. A court spokesperson declined comment.

I peeked in mid-day and found one person making use of the overflow space. (She liked it because she could plug in her laptop there, she explained.)

In court, I sat next to a young German lawyer currently interning in the U.S., who’d dropped in to observe the proceedings. “Where is everyone?” she asked me. “I thought there would be more people here.”

All I could do was shrug.

Musk’s lawyers in an unsuccessful pre-trial bid to move the proceedings to Texas noted that their research showed their client was deeply unpopular in the Bay Area after he ordered steep job cuts at Twitter. Musk bought the San Francisco-based social media company in late October.

The Bay Area jury pool “is not just prejudiced by the binary question of whether a juror likes or dislikes (Musk) but by the passion of the negative feelings toward him,” the Quinn Emanuel lawyers wrote.

That dislike may be manifesting itself in a simple but harsh way: Bay Area locals are simply going about their lives, ignoring Elon Musk and his day in court.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.