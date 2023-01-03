Environmental cases to watch in 2023

Summary

(Reuters) - Youth plaintiffs who claim pro-fossil fuel government policies violate the law will head to trial for the first time, marking one of several important climate and environmental cases in the coming year alongside a potential blockbuster year at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Here are four climate and environment lawsuits that are likely to make headlines in 2023.

SACKETT v. EPA

A 15-year fight between Northern Idaho landowners Chantell and Michael Sackett and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency made its way to the Supreme Court for a second time in October, and the court’s decision could clarify what properties are subject to regulation under the landmark 1972 Clean Water Act (CWA).

The Sacketts, represented by the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, argue the law applies narrowly to lands with a continuous surface connection to a major stream, lake or river. The EPA argues the law is broader and covers lands with a “significant nexus” to a waterway. The agency issued a final rule codifying that interpretation in December.

A narrower test could result in as much as 51% of wetlands and 18% of streams across the country being excluded from protections, according to an 2017 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimate.

If the court rules for the Sacketts it “would be the most consequential decision under the Clean Water Act in its history,” said Victor Flatt, an environmental law professor at the University of Houston.

HELD v. STATE OF MONTANA

Young people across the U.S. and the world have in recent years launched several lawsuits claiming governments are violating their constitutional and human rights through fossil fuel friendly policies that exacerbate the climate crisis. Held is the first of several in the U.S. to go to trial, which is currently scheduled for June.

A group of 16 young people in that case claim Montana is violating its own constitution, which specifically guarantees a right to a "clean and healthful environment," by promoting fossil fuel industries such as coal.

The suit was filed in 2020 and takes aim at two state laws that encourage fossil fuel energy development in the state and bar environmental reviews from considering how a project such as a power plant will contribute to climate change.

Our Children’s Trust, the firm representing the Montana plaintiffs also represents youth plaintiffs in court in Hawaii, Virginia and Utah, as well as the flagship U.S. youth climate case Juliana v. United States.

CITY & COUNTY OF HONOLULU v. SUNOCO LP

After years of jostling over whether climate suits against Big Oil belong in state or federal court, 2023 could see some movement in cases filed by states and municipalities against oil companies BP, Shell, Exxon and others alleging the companies knowingly contributed to the climate crisis and must help pay for the damages.

The case to watch is City and County of Honolulu v. Sunoco LP et al, where the municipalities have made state claims for trespass, nuisance, negligence and strict liability. Hawaii state Judge Jeffrey Crabtree has told the parties to begin limited discovery, meaning depositions and document subpoenas are likely in the coming year. The suit is the only case thus far out of more than 20 to reach that stage.

A pending appeal filed by the oil companies at the Supreme Court could have a significant impact on the proceedings in Hawaii, however. The oil companies in the nation's high court are hoping to upend a series of circuit court decisions saying the cases belong in state courts where they were filed. If the court takes the appeal and rules for the oil companies, then the cases would be moved to federal court, the preferred venue for the industry defendants.

An earlier, similar case filed by New York City directly in federal court was tossed in 2021 by an appellate court after the judges determined the state law claims over global climate greenhouse gas emissions are preempted by federal law.

PFAS LITIGATION

A sprawling multidistrict litigation lawsuit (MDL) based in South Carolina over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in public water systems is scheduled for its first bellwether trials in 2023, starting with the City of Stuart v. 3M Co in June. (Bellwether trials are chosen as test cases and are used to work through common legal and factual issues.)

The suit filed by the City of Stuart, Florida, against manufacturers of PFAS-containing firefighting foams such as 3M Co, Chemguard Inc and Tyco Fire Products claims the city’s public water system has been contaminated with PFAS, which are also called “forever chemicals” since they do not easily break down in nature or the human body.

PFAS water contamination has spurred over 6,400 lawsuits since 2005, according to law firm Thompson Coburn, including those in the South Carolina MDL and one filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta in November. The suits claim the companies made products with PFAS for years despite knowing the chemicals cause cancer, developmental defects and other health issues.

The medical monitoring and cleanup costs from PFAS in the environment and public water systems are likely to be "staggering," according to the lawsuit filed by California. Companies have already agreed to pay more than $1 billion in settlements over contamination in previous cases, and in 2021 DuPont, Chemours and Corteva reached an agreement to pay for future settlements up to $4 billion. The companies have denied wrongdoing. 3M announced last month it was going to stop producing PFAS by 2025.

Jayne Conroy, a shareholder of law firm Simmons Hanly Conroy, said PFAS concerns are likely only to grow as the public becomes more aware of the problem.

"I think it will be a huge year for this issue," Conroy said of 2023.











