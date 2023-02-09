EPA agrees to reevaluate how it counts landfill emissions

Summary

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday agreed to reevaluate its methods for estimating landfill emissions, after environmental groups sued claiming the current standards are decades old and undercount releases by as much as 25%.

The proposed consent decree filed Thursday in the Federal Register gives the EPA until mid-January of next year to propose new counting methods for emissions, or to determine that updates aren’t necessary.

The agency said it will accept public comments on the proposed settlement for 30 days before submitting it for a judge's approval.

The lawsuit filed in July by the Environmental Integrity Project, the Sierra Club and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network in federal court in Washington D.C. claimed the EPA’s formulas had not been updated since 1998, even though federal law requires the agency to reconsider them every three years.

The agency proposed an amendment just one time since then in 2008, but never finalized that action, according to the lawsuit. That proposal indicated the standards may overestimate the efficiency of landfill gas collectors, which means gases and pollutants are escaping unaccounted for, the lawsuit said.

"There’s been a significant change in what we know about landfill emissions the past several decades," said Jennifer Duggan of the Environmental Integrity Project.

The EPA declined to comment.

The emissions estimates are a key tool used by government entities to develop state and regional databases of emissions by source, which can be used to require the installation of pollution control devices at landfills.

In addition to methane – a potent greenhouse gas the EPA estimates is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere – the EPA agreed to review and potentially revise its methods for estimating releases of volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides.

The case is the Environmental Integrity Project et al. v. Michael Regan, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, case No. 1:22-cv-2243.

For the plaintiffs: Jennifer Duggan of the Environmental Integrity Project.

For the EPA: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim and Brian Harrison of the U.S. Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Reporting by Clark Mindock











