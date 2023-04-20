EPA agrees to stricter monitoring for Pennsylvania's Chesapeake Bay pollution

Summary

Companies Lawsuits claimed Environmental Protection Agency failed to hold Pennsylvania accountable

States hope to reduce Chesapeake Bay pollution by 2025















(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday reached an agreement with several states and environmental groups to settle a 2020 lawsuit that claimed it had failed to ensure Pennsylvania is meeting goals for reducing pollution in Chesapeake Bay. Under the proposed deal, which is subject to a 30-day public comment period before final approval by the parties and a judge, the agency agreed to increase enforcement and monitoring for Clean Water Act permit violations in the state. It also said it would consider strategies to reduce contaminants from farms and urban or suburban runoff.

The EPA, which did not admit fault in the proposed settlement, declined to comment.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings called the settlement a “huge step forward” towards cleaning up the watershed. The state was joined by attorneys general for Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, as well as by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and other groups.

The foundation's president, Hilary Harp Falk, said the settlement “provides accountability and reasonable assurance that Bay restoration will succeed.”

Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection, which issues the state's water permits, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 2020 lawsuit claimed the EPA had failed to meet a nondiscretionary duty, codified in the Clean Water Act, to ensure that all regional signatories to the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Agreement develop plans to reduce nutrients and sediments that enter the waterway from their jurisdictions.

The 2014 agreement seeks to install pollution controls for the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.

The case is Chesapeake Bay Foundation Inc v. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-02529.

For the states: their respective attorneys general offices

For the environmental groups: Jon Mueller of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation

For the EPA: Elliot Higgins and Sarah Buckley of the U.S. Department of Justice











