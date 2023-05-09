EPA can't dodge regulating toxic chemical in drinking water - appeals court

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can't withdraw its determination that the toxic chemical perchlorate should be limited in drinking water, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday siding with environmentalists.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the EPA can't back away from a 2011 agency determination that the Safe Drinking Water Act requires perchlorate to be regulated.

The agency under the Trump administration withdrew the determination in 2020, saying it no longer believed the regulations were needed since local governments were already working to address contamination.

The chemical is commonly used in the defense and aerospace industries, and is known to inhibit hormone development and cause brain damage in infants.

Writing for the court, Circuit Judge David Sentelle said the Safe Drinking Water Act gives the EPA considerable discretion to decide which chemicals to regulate, but requires the government to set goals and regulations to reduce water contamination once such a determination is made.

Sentelle also noted the law includes an “anti-backsliding” provision that prohibits the government from weakening protections.

A representative for the EPA said the agency is reviewing the decision.

The decision was a victory for the Natural Resources Defense Council, which sued the EPA after the agency withdrew the perchlorate determination.

Erik Olson, a senior strategic director for the group, said the decision means the government must regulate the chemical after a decade of delay and litigation.

“It’s about time,” he said.

The Biden administration had defended the withdrawal, arguing that the EPA is allowed to change course in light of new information, and said new modeling showed perchlorate doesn't present a public health concern until exposure is higher than previously thought.

Representatives for the American Water Works Association, a coalition of water utilities that argued the regulations would be costly and unnecessary, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Natural Resources Defence Council v. Regan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 20-1335, in the

For the NRDC: Charles Corbett and Sarah Fort of the Natural Resources Defence Council

For the U.S. government: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim; Sarah Buckley of the U.S. Department of Justice; and Pooja Parikh of the EPA

For American Water Works Association: Jeremy Marwell, Corinne Snow and Ronald Tenpas of Vinson & Elkins











