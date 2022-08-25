EPA coal ash rules miss half a billion tons of toxic waste, greens say

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

Summary Green groups are suing the EPA for revisions needed to address older coal-ash landfills impacting groundwater

Current EPA rules are limited to so-called ponds and active landfills

(Reuters) - Exemptions to the Environmental Protection Agency's coal ash regulations allow utilities across the country to sidestep responsibility for what green groups estimate to be a half a billion tons of toxic waste, according to a new lawsuit filed Thursday.

A coalition of environmental and civil rights groups asked the D.C. federal court to force the agency to regulate older landfills, which are currently not addressed by EPA waste rules. The groups say there’s an obligation under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) to amend the rules in light of new data the plaintiffs have compiled showing the landfills are likely contaminating groundwater.

The EPA's current coal ash regulations target landfills at active power plants and waste in "ponds" where coal ash is mixed with water and stored in pits, but those regulations and the reporting they require represent just the “tip of the iceberg,” the groups said.

Earthjustice filed the suit on behalf of the Sierra Club, the Environmental Integrity Project and others, saying their review of EPA’s own data and public utility disclosures shows there are likely 300 landfills or more in 38 states that contain cancer-causing materials such as arsenic, boron, radium and lithium that can leach into groundwater, but don’t currently fall under EPA hazardous waste regulations.

“The goal here – EPA’s goal and our goal – is to restore groundwater quality, but you can’t really do that with rules that only apply to some of the coal ash dumps at each site,” said Abel Russ, senior attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project, in a statement. ”Instead, we need comprehensive rules that lead to sitewide corrective action.”

The EPA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

EPA first developed coal ash regulations in 2015 under the RCRA, a law that the plaintiffs said requires the government to reconsider its regulations every three years for updates. The EPA has signaled it is considering revisions to its coal ash disposal rules, among others.

The groups also said the exemption of pre-2015 landfills from the regulations has a much higher impact on disadvantaged communities, which they said are more likely to be located near coal ash disposal sites.

The case is Statewide Organizing for Community Empowerment et al. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-2562.

For the environmental groups: Charles McPhedran, Lisa Evans, Gavin Kearney and Mychal Ozaeta of Earthjustice

For the government: Not immediately available

