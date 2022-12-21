EPA failed to consider Corteva-made pesticide's risks to bees, court says

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unlawfully approved a pesticide made by Corteva Agriscience for expanded uses without determining if it endangered honeybees.

But the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on a 2-1 vote declined to vacate the EPA's 2019 decision, saying doing so "may end up harming the environment more and disrupting the agricultural industry."

Instead, the panel sent the matter back to the EPA for further review. U.S. Circuit Judge Eric Miller dissented, saying the court gave the EPA "a disapproving wag of a finger, and asks the agency to spend the next six months trying harder."

Corteva Agriscience, a seeds and pesticides company that was formerly a division of DowDuPont, in a statement said it was pleased the court allowed its sulfoxaflor products to remain on the market while the EPA conducts additional assessments.

The EPA had no immediate comment.

The ruling was a victory for the Center for Food Safety and Center for Biological Diversity, which sued the EPA in 2019 after the agency approved sulfoxaflor, an insecticide, during former Republican President Donald Trump's administration.

U.S. Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee, writing for the majority, called the case "déjà vu all over again," given that the court in 2015 had vacated the EPA's earlier 2013 decision to approve the company's application for sulfoxaflor.

At the time, the 9th Circuit held that the EPA had erred because Dow had not provided sufficient scientific evidence that its pesticide would not harm honeybees. Opponents call it a bee-killing insecticide and say it is highly toxic to pollinating insects.

After the company, then called Dow AgroSciences, agreed to limit the type of uses for sulfoxaflor, the EPA in 2016 greenlit it for limited uses.

But following a new request from the company, the EPA, in what the court called a "surprise" decision, gave "unconditional approval" in 2019 for the use of sulfoxaflor on a wide range of crops including soybeans, cotton, strawberries, squash and citrus.

In Wednesday's decision, Lee agreed with lawyers for the public interest groups that the EPA failed to ensure its approval of sulfoxaflor did not jeopardize endangered species in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Lee said the EPA also failed to comply with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act's rulemaking requirements by not allowing the public to comment on the company's request to expand usage of sulfoxaflor.

But Lee said vacating the EPA's 2019 decision was not warranted because the agency could likely adopt the same decision on remand.

He said vacating the EPA's decision could also cause more environmental harm as sulfoxaflor has a "more favorable toxicological profile" than alternatives.

The case is Center for Food Safety v. Regan, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-72109.

For Center for Food Safety et al: George Kimbrell of Center for Food Safety

For the EPA: Meghan Greenfield of the U.S. Department of Justice

For Corteva Agriscience: Amanda Shafer Berman of Crowell & Moring

(NOTE: This story has been updated with a comment from Corteva Agriscience.)

