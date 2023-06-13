EPA, green groups settle lawsuit over gas power plant smog limits















(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday agreed to review smog-related emission limits for new gas-fired power plants, settling a lawsuit brought by two environmental groups last year accusing the agency of shirking its regulatory responsibilities.

In a proposed consent decree published to the Federal Register, the agency committed to review whether it should update emission restrictions for nitrogen oxides at new gas plants by November 2024. The agency agreed to then propose new limits or formally decline to do so, and said it would finalize any potential new limits by November 2025.

The Sierra Club and Environmental Defense Fund claimed in their lawsuit filed in California federal court last December that the EPA must review emissions restrictions for new plants every eight years under the Clean Air Act, but hadn’t tightened limits for the poisonous gases since 2006.

Noha Haggag, an attorney for the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a statement that updated gas plant emissions limits would "provide healthier air for millions of people" in communities across the U.S.

The EPA declined to comment. The proposed consent decree will now undergo a 30-day public comment period.

Nitrogen oxides are "poisonous, highly reactive" gases that mix with other chemicals in the air to form ozone and smog and are associated with heart and lung diseases, according to the EPA.

The environmental groups said in their complaint that the EPA’s alleged failure to tighten standards came despite advances in technology that would make emissions reductions not only possible for new gas plants but affordable, the groups said.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Information Administration has estimated that new gas plants will add approximately 30% in new electric generating capacity by 2030.

The case is Environmental Defense Fund v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-7731.

For the environmental groups: George Hays and Reed Zars

For the EPA: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim and Alexander Purpuro of the U.S. Department of Justice

Reporting by Clark Mindock











