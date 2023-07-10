EPA's approval of Denver-area smog reduction plan challenged by greens

Summary

Companies Groups say Colorado plan won't reduce pollution from oil, gas

EPA is required by law to approve plans that clean up air quality

July 10 (Reuters) - Two conservation groups on Monday challenged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of Colorado’s plan to reduce smog near Denver, which they said will not adequately rein in air pollution from cars and fossil fuel development.

The Center for Biological Diversity and 350 Colorado filed a petition for review in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, saying in a statement that the EPA “keeps approving Colorado’s cleanup plans even when it knows they will not work.”

Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA is tasked with approving state plans to reduce pollution in areas like Denver with elevated ozone emissions. But if the plans do not meet pollution limits known as National Ambient Air Quality Standards, the EPA imposes stricter federal controls.

Robert Ukeiley, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said Monday the Colorado plan won't adequately reduce pollution in Denver or the state's North Front Range since it allows vehicles to emit too much and relies on voluntary measures to reduce fossil fuel-related emissions. He said the groups want the court to force the EPA to impose a stricter plan.

The EPA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ozone is a key component of smog, and can exacerbate asthma and other health conditions, according to the EPA.

The approval relates to standards for ozone set in 2008, which established deadlines to reduce pollution that the EPA has said Colorado missed repeatedly. As a result, the EPA designated the Denver area and other parts of Colorado as being in “serious” non-attainment of the 2008 standards in 2019.

After that designation, Colorado was required to submit revisions to pollution reduction plans the agency had previously approved. The EPA called those revisions "reasonable" last year, and approved the plan in May.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency et al., 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, case no. not immediately available.

For the environmental groups: Robert Ukeiley and Ryan Maher of the Center for Biological Diversity.

For the EPA: counsel information not immediately available.

Reporting by Clark Mindock

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.