Every dog has its day, but not Zeus the German Shepherd

(Reuters) - During Zeus the German Shepherd’s short life, the one-year-old dog bit two men and was deemed a “dangerous animal” by the city of Elk Grove, California. He was put to death on Friday.

His fate at first glance seems sad but straightforward. More than 4.5 million people in the United States are bitten by dogs each year and about 800,000 receive medical attention for dog bites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dogs that bite are a public safety risk, especially big, powerful ones like Zeus, who weighed 79 pounds.

In euthanizing him, the city of Elk Grove -- a suburb of Sacramento with a population of about 180,000 -- said in a statement that it did “not take this action lightly.”

Nonetheless, the city ended Zeus’ life even as litigation by his owner Faryal Kabir remains pending in both federal and state courts. She asserts that Zeus was wrongfully seized, her due process rights were violated, and the dog was provoked into biting the men on their legs. Neither was seriously injured, she alleged.

“We are devastated, confused and hurt,” the Kabir family said in a statement via counsel Andrew Shalaby of East Bay Law.

The case to me illustrates a basic disconnect in our legal system: Dogs are often regarded as beloved family members by those who own them, but they’re personal property under the law.

As an Elk Grove city attorney argued, even if Kabir later prevails by demonstrating Zeus was in fact “improperly impounded and destroyed,” she won’t have suffered “irreparable” harm by his death.

The city can just write her a check to cover his market value.

“It is well settled that a wrong that can be compensated with money damages will not be considered irreparable,” wrote Elk Grove attorney Jonathan Hobbs, who did not respond for a request for comment. “Plaintiff has an adequate remedy at law in a suit for money damages.”

Legally, he may be on solid ground. But as a dog owner, I heartily disagree that I could replace my pup Merlin as I would a broken lamp -- just go to the store and buy a new one.

“The law hasn’t caught up to cultural attitudes,” Christopher Berry, a managing attorney at the Animal Legal Defense Fund who was not involved in Zeus’ case, told me. “It’s increasingly obvious that an animal’s worth can be much greater than its market value.”

Berry noted that the status of animals as property has been slowly but steadily evolving. For example, every state now has laws against animal cruelty -- a protection not extended to other forms of property.

Pet owners can also establish trusts for their companion animals, he added. A handful of states even have laws empowering courts in divorce cases to consider the interests, well-being, or care of pets in awarding custody.

Still, Berry said Zeus’ case “highlights the ways the legal system needs to work better” in protecting and valuing the lives of animals.

Many of the underlying facts are disputed.

On May 16, 2022, Zeus -- depending on which side you ask -- either bit a man on the back of his legs who was walking past the Kabirs’ house on the sidewalk, or who startled Zeus’ owner in her driveway, triggering the dog’s protective instincts.

In an administrative hearing held via Zoom to determine if Zeus should be designated as dangerous, Kabir (who was not yet represented by counsel) was apparently dropped from the proceedings and couldn’t re-enter.

Her lawyer Christine Kelly of The Animal Law Office in San Rafael, California, wrote in court papers that Kabir immediately “telephoned and requested to speak and be part of the hearing but was told she could not.” As a result, she couldn’t assert a provocation defense for Zeus, the lawyer said.

The city argued this wasn’t a due process issue and that regulations state if a dog owner "fails to appear at the hearing, the hearing shall nevertheless proceed.”

But what if the owner is locked out of the virtual courthouse and is pounding on the door to get in?

The parties also dispute whether Kabir complied with the ensuing dangerous animal requirements, which included enrolling in an obedience class, upping her liability insurance, and acquiring a three-foot leash and a muzzle.

When the city came to impound Zeus on July 15, all sides agreed Kabir was greatly upset. The family’s expert witness testified that Zeus likely picked up on this.

When Kabir brought the dog out on a long leash, he lunged at an on-scene police officer, biting him on the thigh and tearing a small hole in his pants.

Kabir’s lawyers filed a flurry of litigation attempting to free Zeus, initially convincing a federal judge in Sacramento to enjoin Elk Grove from euthanizing him.

U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley of the Eastern District of California on Sept. 22 wrote that while he “has questions on the merits” of the case, he also recognized “the irreversible nature of the euthanasia.”

But a week later, Nunley sided with the city on jurisdictional grounds in lifting the temporary restraining order – though he didn’t sound entirely happy about it.

This case “presents difficult facts,” he wrote, adding that he was “sympathetic to the situation at hand, especially considering there appear to be less drastic options available.”

The plaintiff’s lawyers suggested Zeus be released to Rocket Dog Rescue, where experienced dog handlers could foster and train him.

Elk Grove refused this option because Zeus was “too great of a risk to public safety.”

Nunley went on to stay the case, with the exception of Kabir's Fourth Amendment-based claim for damages.

He also noted that Zeus’ owner still had the opportunity to appeal adverse superior court rulings.

Or not.

In deciding to euthanize Zeus, Elk Grove noted that “courts have consistently ruled in favor of the City in a number of legal challenges on this issue,” and that officials waited “almost two months to allow time for the owner to pursue judicial remedies” without success. "The continued housing of the dangerous animal was not in the public or the animal’s interest," Elk Grove said.

The city may be right that Kabir’s pending legal challenges, which go deep into the nitty-gritty of Elk Grove's municipal code, would fail.

But why not wait for a judgment or dismissal to confirm this?

If nothing else, the dog deserved his day in court.











