Ex-acting US attorney general Rosen joins Cravath law firm

(Reuters) - Jeffrey Rosen, the former acting U.S. attorney general under President Donald Trump, has joined law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore in Washington, D.C., the firm said on Monday.

Rosen, who led the Justice Department in the last days of the Trump administration, will be of counsel in Cravath’s litigation department. He will advise clients on government investigations, corporate compliance, antitrust and other matters, the firm said.

Rosen, who was confirmed as deputy attorney general, assumed the top post in the department after U.S. Attorney General William Barr stepped down in December 2020. He remained in the role during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Rosen told the House panel investigating the attack that he and other top Justice Department officials resisted Trump's efforts to use the department to advance false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Earlier in the Trump administration, he served as deputy secretary in the Department of Transportation. He was general counsel in the White House Office of Management and Budget during the George W. Bush administration.

Rosen, who spent several years at Kirkland & Ellis in between government roles, did not return to a law firm after leaving the Justice Department. He has been a non-resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, since 2021.

Cravath opened an office in Washington, D.C. last year, only the second outside of New York for the 200-year-old Wall Street law firm. Cravath recruited three former top government regulatory officials to start the office, an unusual move for a firm that has traditionally promoted from within its ranks.

Cravath also hired former U.S. Federal Trade Commission commissioner Noah Phillips to the new office last fall to co-chair the firm's antitrust practice.

Rosen said in a statement that Cravath handles some of “the most complex, high-impact corporate, investigative and litigation work happening today.”

