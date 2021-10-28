Ex-Aegerion sales rep gets 4-1/2 years in prison for defrauding insurers

Juxtapid, produced by its subsidiary Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is pictured in this handout photo received January 30, 2018. Courtesy of Novelion Therapeutics/Handout via REUTERS

BOSTON (Reuters) - A former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc sales representative was sentenced on Thursday to 4-1/2 years in prison for defrauding insurers into paying for the company's expensive cholesterol drug and stealing doctors' identities to do so.

Mark Moffett, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston after a federal jury in 2019 convicted him on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges stemming from his marketing of the drug, Juxtapid.

Prosecutors said he promoted Juxtapid for purposes the U.S. Food and Drug Administration never approved.

Moffett told Young on Thursday that he believed the drug benefited every patient who took it.

But Young said even so, that was "no excuse" for forging doctors' names to defraud insurers to pay for it. "Who do you think you are?" he asked.

E. Peter Parker, Moffett's lawyer, said an appeal was planned.

The Springfield, Illinois, resident is one of three people to face charges stemming from a U.S. Justice Department investigation into Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Aegerion's improper marketing of Juxtapid, which cost patients more than $300,000 a year.

Aegerion pleaded guilty in 2018 to misbranding Juxtapid after agreeing to pay $40.1 million to resolve U.S. criminal and civil probes. Then a unit of Novelion Therapeutics, Aegerion is now part of Amryt Pharma after filing for bankruptcy in 2019.

The FDA approved Juxtapid in 2012 for the limited use of treating high cholesterol in people with a rare genetic disease called homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

The FDA limited its approved uses given the risk of liver damage and other serious side effects.

Prosecutors said Aegerion nonetheless promoted the drug for off-label purposes and that Moffett from 2014 to 2015 convinced doctors to prescribe Juxtapid for patients with high cholesterol without the rare condition.

In order to defraud Medicare and private insurers to paying for the drug for non-approved uses, Moffett obtained fraudulent prescriptions, falsified patient test results and forged doctors' signatures, prosecutors said.

