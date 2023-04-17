Ex-Biden chief of staff Ron Klain joins law firm O'Melveny

U.S. President Biden hosts official transition event at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an official transition event hosted to thank Ron Klain for his work and to welcome his successor Jeff Zients, at the White House, in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2023.

(Reuters) - Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain is returning to U.S. law firm O'Melveny & Myers, the firm said Monday.

Klain will lead O'Melveny's strategic counseling and crisis management practice, splitting his time between Washington and New York.

Klain held the top advisor role in the White House until February 2023, driving U.S. President Joe Biden's policy agenda and overseeing staffing decisions.

He also prioritized shepherding Biden's judicial appointees through the nomination and U.S. Senate confirmation process, including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Klain was previously with O'Melveny as a partner from 1999 to 2004. A longtime Democratic staffer, he was earlier chief of staff to former Vice President Al Gore and to Biden when he was vice president under President Barack Obama.

The Los Angeles-founded firm has long had a significant presence in Washington, with a series of former government officials in its leadership ranks.

During his previous stint at O'Melveny, Klain served as general counsel to Gore's recount committee following the 2000 U.S. presidential election and also represented AOL and housing finance giant Fannie Mae.

Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen

