Ex-CEO of antifraud startup NS8 sentenced to five years on fraud charge

(Reuters) - The former CEO of cyberfraud prevention company NS8 Inc was sentenced to five years in prison in Manhattan federal court on Thursday after lying about the company's finances to solicit $123 million in investments.

Adam Rogas, 45, of Las Vegas, Nevada, pleaded guilty to securities fraud in March. Prosecutors said he doctored NS8's bank statements to inflate revenue by tens of millions of dollars and make the company look like it was becoming "a Silicon Valley unicorn."

In imposing Rogas' sentence, U.S. District Judge John Cronan followed a recommendation by the probation office. Rogas also agreed to forfeit $17.5 million he gained from the scheme.

Rogas had sought a two-year prison sentence followed by three years of home confinement. Prosecutors had called for a term of 10 years, which was the lowest suggested punishment under the federal sentencing guidelines.

William Sullivan of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, who represents Rogas, said he and his client are "grateful" the court recognized Rogas' "acceptance of responsibility and genuine remorse" in handing down the sentence.

NS8 filed for bankruptcy in October 2020 owing creditors $123 million.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said on Thursday that Rogas "took the 'fake-it-till-you-make-it' saying to a criminal extreme" by fabricating finances and customers to lure potential investors to two funding rounds in 2019 and 2020.

Venture capital firms Lightspeed Venture Partners and AXA Venture Partners were the lead investors in the offerings, NS8 said in a press release at the time.

AXA said in a court filing that it had invested $40.1 million in the company and sought to have Rogas ordered to repay the investment plus its legal fees. Cronan did not decide on a restitution amount on Thursday. Investors are also seeking to recoup funds in NS8's bankruptcy proceedings.

The case is U.S. v. Rogas, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 20-cr-00539.

For the United States: Richard Cooper and Jared Lenow of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

For Rogas: William Sullivan of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman











