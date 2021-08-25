Ex-CEO of Silicon Valley mobile app startup charged with fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A co-founder and former chief executive of Silicon Valley startup HeadSpin was charged on Wednesday with defrauding investors out of tens of millions of dollars by overstating the company's finances.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Manish Lachwani reported false revenue and overstated key financial metrics of HeadSpin in late 2019 and early 2020, while the provider of mobile app testing services was selling preferred shares.

HeadSpin raised $60 million in that funding round, giving the privately-held company a $1.1 billion valuation, prosecutors said.

Lachwani, 45, was criminally charged with securities fraud and wire fraud, and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.

A lawyer for Lachwani could not immediately be reached for comment. HeadSpin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.