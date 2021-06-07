Ex-CEO who became biotech consultant gets six months in prison for insider trading

A bronze statue titled "Justice Delayed, Justice Denied" depicting a figure of Justice is seen on the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Former Galena Biopharma CEO Mark Ahn also gets six months of home confinement

June 7 (Reuters) - A former pharmaceutical CEO was sentenced on Monday to six months in prison for trading on inside information while acting as a consultant to Dimension Therapeutics Inc about its plan in 2017 to be acquired by another biotech company.

Mark Ahn, who after serving as chief executive of opioid maker Galena Biopharma Inc became a board member and later consultant to the biotechnology company Abeona Therapeutics Inc, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston.

His lawyer, Nelson Boxer of Petrillo Klein & Boxer, argued that the 58-year-old should receive a non-custodial sentence, saying he was a first-time criminal offender and a prison term would be "devastating" for Ahn's children.

But Stearns said that while Ahn had one of the most impressive backgrounds of a white-collar defendant who had ever come before him, a six month prison sentence followed by six months of home confinement was necessary to send a message.

"There has to be punishment given the public perception that somehow there are different rules for the more privileged among us than there are for others," Stearns said.

The judge also ordered Ahn to pay a $5,500 fine and forfeit $49,421 he illegally earned through insider trading. The judge delayed a determination of whether Ahn would owe restitution to Dimension Therapeutics for later proceedings.

Ahn, a Lake Oswego, Oregon, resident who appeared remotely by Zoom for the virtual hearing, apologized for his actions, saying: "It was wrong for me to trade that stock at that time, and I knew it was wrong to do so."

The case against Ahn marked his latest run-in with securities regulators and followed an earlier case in 2017 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stemming from his time as CEO of Galena from 2007 to 2014.

He paid $1.34 million to resolve SEC charges that he and Galena misled investors by secretly paying writers at over 100 online publications to tout the company and granted undisclosed options and shares to a promotional firm. Ahn did not admit wrongdoing in that case.

Beyond Galena, Ahn had also served as an executive and board director for other biotech companies including Abeona. He resigned as an Abeona board member in 2016 and became a paid consultant for the company.

Prosecutors said that Ahn, while serving as a consultant to the company, obtained inside information about the fact that Dimension was for sale and the financial terms under which it might be sold to Abeona or a competitor.

They said Ahn traded in Dimension's stock after learning about details and the timing of his employer's proposals to acquire Dimension and that he gained access to information about Dimension's business.

When Dimension announced on Aug. 25, 2017, that it would be acquired by Regenxbio Inc for $85 million, its stock price increased 262% in one day. The SEC said Ahn made $48,874 in illicit profits after he sold his shares once the deal was public.

Ultimately, a different company, California-based Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, acquired Dimension.

Anh pleaded guilty in March to two counts of securities fraud. Under a related settlement with the SEC, Ahn agreed to be barred from serving as director or officer of a publicly traded company in the future.

The case is U.S. v. Ahn, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 21-cr-10047.

For the United States: Kriss Basil of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts

For Ahn: Nelson Boxer of Petrillo Klein & Boxer and Sandra Hanna of Bruch Hanna