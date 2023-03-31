Ex-Chicago prosecutor Fitzgerald to leave law firm Skadden















(Reuters) - Patrick Fitzgerald, who was Chicago's longest-serving U.S. attorney and led high-profile federal probes into public corruption and leaks of classified information, is leaving law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom after more than a decade as a top partner there.

Fitzgerald, 62, said in a Manhattan federal court filing on Thursday that he is retiring from the firm. He began notifying other U.S. judges that he was withdrawing from pending cases earlier in the week.

The court filings did not specify a date for Fitzgerald's departure.

Brian Duwe, who leads Skadden's Chicago office, in a statement said the firm appreciates Fitzgerald's contributions. "We will miss him as our good friend and colleague in Chicago and wish him the very best in his retirement," Duwe said.

Fitzgerald had no immediate comment.

Fitzgerald led the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago from 2001 to 2012 and oversaw the successful prosecutions of Illinois governors George Ryan, a Republican, and Democrat Rod Blagojevich.

In the early 2000s, Fitzgerald was the U.S. special counsel leading the investigation and prosecution of Lewis "Scooter" Libby, former Vice President Dick Cheney's chief of staff and national security adviser.

Libby was convicted in 2007 of perjury and obstruction of justice for impeded the investigation into who leaked CIA agent Valerie Plame's identity. Then-President Donald Trump pardoned Libby in 2018.

Fitzgerald later supervised an investigation that led to the conviction of former CIA officer John Kiriakou, who pleaded guilty in 2012 to disclosing the identity of a covert agent.

At Skadden, Fitzgerald was on the team representing former FBI Director James Comey after then-President Donald Trump ousted him in 2017.

Fitzgerald also defended the race-conscious admission policies of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill while at Skadden, in a case related to a challenge against Harvard University over its admissions policies. Both cases are now pending at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reporting by Mike Scarcella and Andrew Goudsward in Washington and Sara Merken in New York











