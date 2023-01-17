Ex-D.C. attorney general Karl Racine joins Hogan Lovells to launch new practice

Companies

Companies Law firms Hogan Lovells Us Llp Follow















(Reuters) - Law firm Hogan Lovells said Tuesday it hired former Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine to lead a new state attorney general practice.

Racine joins the firm as a litigation partner in Washington after serving two terms as the District of Columbia’s first elected attorney general, a position that was previously appointed by the city's mayor.

Racine said the new practice would help clients deal with increasing scrutiny from state attorneys general on a range of issues, including consumer privacy, antitrust and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives.

“State attorneys general have been quite ascendant in the last eight years, and I don't suspect, nor do I foresee, a slowdown in activity,” Racine said.

As attorney general, Racine earned a reputation as an aggressive litigator, filing lawsuits against Amazon.com Inc, food delivery company DoorDash Inc, the NFL’s Washington Commanders and former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee.

Racine said Hogan Lovells' existing roster of major corporate clients, combined with its experience in litigation and government investigations, made it the right place for him to launch his new practice.

The firm, with about 2,800 lawyers and nearly 50 global offices, is the product of a 2010 year merger between D.C.'s Hogan & Hartson and U.K. firm Lovells.

Racine said he is particularly interested in counseling clients on issues surrounding ESG, a growing area of concern for corporations that has drawn contrasting responses from Republican and Democratic officials.

“I think what you're going to see is a real race for law firms to take leadership in that area,” he said.

The legal industry has been competing to keep up with the increase in state attorney general enforcement. Law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld last month hired former Virginia attorney general Mark Herring to expand its practice.

Racine began his legal career at Hogan Lovells as a summer associate. He later served as a White House lawyer under President Bill Clinton and became the first Black managing partner at law firm Venable.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.