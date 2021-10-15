Ex-DOJ official Donoghue says system 'designed to work' amid election turmoil

Richard P. Donoghue as U.S. Attorney in New York, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Senate report found Donoghue warned Trump about firing his acting AG over false election fraud claims

Longtime prosecutor's move to Pillsbury is first law firm job

(Reuters) - Richard Donoghue, a former senior Justice Department official who joined Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman as a partner this week, says he has no regrets about his work in the Trump administration.

It's a question Donoghue said he has been asked before. In his final months of government service, Donoghue pushed back against false claims of election fraud and warned of mass resignations if former President Donald Trump fired his acting attorney general, according to recent reports from U.S. House and Senate committees.

"I'm just glad that I was able to be there at a time when I think it was important for people to be there," Donoghue said in an interview this week.

Donoghue was serving as the acting deputy attorney general at the time. Prior to taking that position in July 2020, he was the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn, and earlier he practiced in-house at business software maker CA Technologies. The move to Pillsbury marks his first time at a law firm.

Richard Donoghue. Courtesy of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

"No clients as yet, but it's day three, and hopefully that'll change soon," he said.

Donoghue talked with Reuters about the Senate Judiciary Committee report on Trump's pressure tactics, and the importance of dedicated public servants. The exchange has been edited for clarity and length.

REUTERS: What more can you say about the Senate Judiciary report and its findings?

DONOGHUE: People can read it and judge for themselves how to characterize it. I do think people should take comfort in knowing that the institution (of government) worked, and not just the Justice Department; and it worked not just because of the people who had to be in the seats at the time, but because that's how it's designed to work.

REUTERS: There's been a lot written about the potential for this kind of situation to happen again in the future. Do you think the same forces that stopped it last time will stop it next time?

DONOGHUE: I think as long as the executive and legislative branches work together to ensure that you have competent, professional, dedicated public servants in those seats, then it will. Obviously every organization is only as good as the people who are running it. But the reality is, there's a reason why we have a Senate confirmation process. And I think that we have to be very careful, certainly about people who are nominated to and confirmed to serve as attorney general, a deputy attorney general, but also other positions within the department. And as long as dedicated public servants are put in those positions, I do trust that it will operate properly and there will be no need for concern about what might happen in the future.

REUTERS: What was it about Pillsbury, in particular, that attracted you as opposed to any number of other firms?

DONOGHUE: I knew Pillsbury, from the time I was in private practice – we were a client of theirs when I was at CA Technologies. I knew the firm, I knew some of the people at least, and I got a feel for the culture. In talking to them, I realized how committed they are to building for the future. And that was very appealing to me.

They were also very open about my move from the government. There was no hesitation, anywhere, that I sensed in the process about coming from the last administration, and I appreciated that.

REUTERS: Have you gotten that hesitation from other law firms?

DONOGHUE: I can't say I got that personally through the process. But I do think there has been something to that, and I think there has been some reluctance, particularly on the part of Big Law, to open the doors to Trump administration officials.

