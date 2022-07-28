Ex-lawyer gets 3 years in prison for litigation funding scheme

An exterior view of the federal courthouse at 500 Pearl Street is seen in New York December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East

(Reuters) - A judge on Thursday sentenced a disbarred attorney from Florida to three years in prison for defrauding investors in his litigation funding company out of $3 million.

Jaeson Birnbaum, 48, of Boca Raton, Florida, pleaded guilty to securities fraud in Manhattan federal court last September. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty sentenced him to prison on Thursday and ordered him to pay a combined $5.3 million in forfeiture and restitution to investors.

Prosecutors said Birnbaum deceived investors in his company Cash4Cases Inc between 2017 and 2019 by promising them returns from litigation that had either already been paid out to others or was not being funded by the company.

He instead misappropriated the funds and used them to make payments to other investors, prosecutors said.

“As a lawyer, Birnbaum understood the importance of honest dealings and putting his investors first," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "Instead, Birnbaum chose to lie to his investors in order to steal their money and cover up his fraud by doctoring company records."

Birnbaum's lawyer, Sam Braverman of Fasulo Braverman & Di Maggio, had asked the judge to impose six months of imprisonment and six months of home confinement, saying that Birnbaum had accepted responsibility for his actions.

Braverman did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a parallel civil case against Birnbaum.

New Jersey-based Cash4Cases filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Birnbaum gave up his law license last month.

The cases are U.S. v. Birnbaum and SEC v. Birnbaum, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nos. 21-cr-00595 and 21-cv-08047.

