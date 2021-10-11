Ex-Trump DOJ official, longtime prosecutor Donoghue joins Pillsbury in NY

U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue in New York, U.S., November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Richard Donoghue, a former U.S. Justice Department official who described former President Donald Trump's false evidence of 2020 U.S. election fraud as "pure insanity" according to a recent report, has joined the law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

Donoghue, a former acting deputy attorney general, joined Pillsbury's New York office as a partner in the firm's corporate investigations and white collar defense group.

Pillsbury, in a press release, touted Donoghue's actions in the final days of Trump's presidency as "instrumental in successful efforts to prevent the misuse of the Justice Department in the 2020 U.S. presidential election."

"We are absolutely thrilled to have someone of Rich’s talent and demonstrated character as our partner," Deborah Baum, head of Pillsbury's global litigation section, said in a statement.

Donoghue's move comes days after Senate Judiciary Democrats released a report detailing Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to back up false claims that the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden was stolen from him.

The Thursday report said Donoghue warned Trump on Jan. 3 that there would be mass resignations in DOJ if the president replaced then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a DOJ official who was aiding Trump's efforts.

Two days before that, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sent Rosen a link to a YouTube video detailing an unfounded conspiracy theory called "Italygate," alleging that U.S. electoral data was changed in Italian facilities with the knowledge of the CIA, according to records released by the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee in June.

Rosen forwarded the email to Donoghue, who replied: "Pure insanity."

Patrick Hovakimian, another Justice Department official who had penned a draft resignation letter for himself and Donoghue if Rosen was terminated, joined Pillsbury in February.

Donoghue did not respond to a request for comment. In a statement released by his new firm, Donoghue noted that other DOJ lawyers are now at Pillsbury.

Prior to joining the Justice Department's main D.C. office in July 2020, Donoghue was serving as the Brooklyn U.S. attorney, where he racked up high-profile prosecutions including the convictions of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

Another former Trump administration official who warned the president of resignations if he followed through, former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, joined Los Angeles-based Browne George Ross O'Brien Annaguey & Ellis on Thursday.

