Ex-US appeals judge Greenaway joins law firm Arnold & Porter

(Reuters) - Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer said Tuesday that Joseph Greenaway, Jr., who retired from his lifetime appointment as a judge on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June, will join the law firm in September.

Greenaway, who was elevated to the 3rd Circuit bench by then-President Barack Obama in 2010 after serving on the federal bench in New Jersey since 1996, joins the Washington, D.C.-founded law firm as a partner in Newark and New York.

Greenaway said he was drawn to Arnold & Porter due to its involvement with landmark cases, such as the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case Gideon v. Wainwright, which confirmed the constitutional right to counsel in criminal cases.

He said he anticipates focusing on appeals in private practice, as well as other matters including patent cases and domestic and international arbitration.

Greenaway, 65, will be a member of Arnold & Porter's appellate and Supreme Court, complex litigation and white-collar practices.

He was nominated by President Bill Clinton to the U.S. District Court in New Jersey in 1995. He previously worked as a federal prosecutor in New Jersey and as in-house counsel for Johnson & Johnson.

Paul Fishman, head of Arnold & Porter's Newark office, said in a statement that Greenaway's addition will add a "unique dimension" to the firm's litigation team.

Greenaway's retirement created the fourth vacancy on the 3rd Circuit for President Joe Biden, who has won Senate confirmation for three nominees to the Philadelphia-based appeals court. Biden has not named a nominee to fill Greenaway's seat.

Arnold & Porter has recently added several former government officials to its ranks.

In March, James Bergin, formerly a top lawyer at the New York Federal Reserve, joined in New York. Last month, the firm added Deborah Curtis in Washington from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

Stephen Cha-Kim, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, joined the firm's complex litigation practice last week.

