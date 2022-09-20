'Excessive' plaintiffs fees slashed in Ranbaxy antitrust cases

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reuters) - A Boston federal judge on Monday slashed an "excessive" legal fee request in a $485 million antitrust settlement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, awarding a reduced amount of $97 million to the class lawyers while approving the overall deal.

Plaintiffs' firms including Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Lowey Dannenberg had sought more than $133 million in attorneys' fees. In March, Sun agreed to resolve claims alleging the Indian drugmaker's subsidiary Ranbaxy schemed to delay the market release of generic drugs by rivals.

"The court is undoubtedly influenced by the immensity of the requested fees at issue," U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton wrote in his order, calling the original demand "excessive."

Gorton in his ruling acknowledged the class lawyers' "legal uncertainties" and "financial risks." But he concluded "the allegations of wrongdoing at the core of the case were based on findings known at the outset of the litigation."

Plaintiffs' attorney Thomas Sobol at Hagens Berman, representing a class of drug wholesalers and distributors, on Tuesday lauded the final approval of what he called "the largest settlement of a generic delay case paid by a generic company."

Lawyers at Lowey Danenberg representing so-called end-payor class members that include health insurers and union-sponsored health plans on Tuesday did not immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

A representative for Sun, which acquired Ranbaxy in 2014, and its lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ranbaxy was accused of conspiring to defraud U.S. regulatory authorities into giving the company certain exclusive lanes to produce generic versions of Novartis AG's blood pressure drug Diovan, Pfizer's acid reflux medication Nexium and Genentech's antiviral drug Valcyte.

Sun has disputed the claims and said it settled the case to "avoid uncertainty."

Class lawyers for the end-payors said in a June filing that the "extensive time and effort" — more than 18,700 hours — justified a requested fee award of $40.6 million. The court approved $29 million.

Sobol of Hagens Berman told the court in a filing that the settlement was reached after "seven years of hard-fought litigation and on the eve of trial."

The firm and others for direct buyers were seeking more than $92 million in fees. Gorton awarded $68 million.

The case is In re: Ranbaxy Generic Drug Application Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:19-md-02878-NMG.

For end-payor classes: Gerald Lawrence and Renee Nolan of Lowey Dannenberg; James Dugan II of The Dugan Law Firm

For direct purchasers: Thomas Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; and Steve Shadowen of Hilliard Shadowen

For Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc and Ranbaxy Inc: Jay Lefkowitz and Devora Allon of Kirkland & Ellis

