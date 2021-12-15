Exec for drug co that flooded Appalachia with opioids gets no jail time

Summary

(Reuters) - A former compliance officer for defunct drug distributor Miami-Luken Inc who had been charged with illegally distributing millions of pain pills on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a much lesser crime under a deal that avoids jail time.

James Barclay, 74, pleaded guilty in Cincinnati federal court to a rarely used charge, misprision of a felony, meaning he was aware of a felony but failed to report it. According to a court document, Barclay knew of a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and did not report it to the Drug Enforcement Administration as soon as possible.

U.S. District Judge Matthew McFarland accepted a plea deal under which Barclay will be sentenced to one year of probation. The judge said he could revoke that acceptance after reviewing a report on Barclay to be prepared by a probation officer, but said that was "highly unlikely."

William Hughes of Porzio Bromberg & Newman, a lawyer for Barclay, declined to comment after the plea. A spokesperson for the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker of the Southern District of Ohio, which prosecuted the case, could not immediately be reached.

Charges remain pending against now-shuttered Miami-Luken itself.

Prosecutors alleged in a 2019 indictment that Springboro, Ohio-based Miami-Luken, Barclay and former president Anthony Rattini, who has since died, failed to guard against the dangerous drugs it shipped to pharmacies in five states from being diverted for illegal uses or to report suspicious orders to the DEA.

They said the company shipped millions of pills to rural Appalachia, when the opioid epidemic was at its peak there, including 3.7 million hydrocodone pills from 2008 to 2011 to a pharmacy in Kermit, West Virginia, a town of just 400 people.

In moving to dismiss the charges, the defendants argued that they did not have a legal duty to investigate the doctors who were prescribing the drugs. McFarland denied that motion earlier this year.

The case comes amid a wave of civil litigation by state and local governments against drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies over their role in a nationwide opioid epidemic that has claimed more than half a million lives.

The case is United States v. Barclay, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, No. 19-cr-00081.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sheila Lafferty and Nicole Pakiz of the Southern District of Ohio

For Barclay: William Hughes and Sydney Darling of Porzio Bromberg & Newman

