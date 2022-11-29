Expect more foreign bribery cases despite recent drop, U.S. Justice official says

Law firms Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Follow















(Reuters) - A recent decline in the number of U.S. government enforcement actions targeting foreign bribery does not reflect a shift in policy, and enforcement activity will increase, a top Department of Justice official said on Tuesday.

David Last, the head of the department's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act unit, said there was no tension between the decline and the Biden administration's commitment to root out corruption.

The White House last year called corruption a "risk to our national security," and directed federal agencies to step up the fight against illicit finance.

"Don't read too much into the numbers," Last said at a conference on international white collar crime hosted by the New York City Bar Association and the International Bar Association. He predicted "a lot more" enforcement activity in the next year.

The Justice Department resolved just six FCPA cases in 2021 and four in 2022 through Oct. 23, less than half the pace from 2016 to 2020, according to the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Miller & Chevalier.

Resolutions include guilty pleas, trial convictions and deferred prosecution agreements.

Last said high-profile resolutions this year have included the conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Roger Ng for helping loot hundreds of millions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB development fund.

He also cited a $1.1 billion deal with commodity trader Glencore Plc to resolve bribery and market manipulation allegations, and a deferred prosecution agreement with Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA to resolve bribery conspiracy charges.

Glencore's CEO has acknowledged that there has been misconduct in this company historically.

Gol said approximately $3.8 million in payments were made to "politically exposed persons" including Brazilian government officials, but that none of its current management were aware of an "illegal purpose" for the payments.

Last did not specify a reason for the dropoff in enforcement actions. He said prosecutors also use anti-money laundering laws to fight foreign corruption, pointing to a Florida trial that began this week against a former aide to late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

Richard Donoghue, a former U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn, at the conference said the decline in resolutions was "cyclical," and there would likely be an uptick in the next year or two.

"When resolutions decline, that probably means those teams are working on new cases," said Donoghue, now a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.