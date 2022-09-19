Extra Biden judicial nominee to get Senate panel hearing after Wisconsin pick doomed

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel's next hearing on President Joe Biden's judicial nominees will feature six instead of the usual five candidates as a result of a tit-for-tat between Republicans and Democrats over a stalled and likely doomed Wisconsin court pick.

The larger-than-usual list of nominees for Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing came after Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin infuriated Democrats by withdrawing his support for Milwaukee County Circuit Judge William Pocan's nomination to the federal bench.

Johnson had originally jointly recommended Pocan to the White House along with his Democratic Wisconsin colleague, Senator Tammy Baldwin, for a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

But he reversed course in February and announced he would not return a "blue slip" to the committee on Pocan, who is the brother of Democratic U.S. Representative Mark Pocan and would have become the first LGBT federal judge in Wisconsin.

Johnson's failure to return a blue slip, which the Judiciary Committee uses to solicit views of home state senators of nominees, was announced the day before the panel was to hear from Pocan and essentially has doomed his nomination.

While the chairman of the committee, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois has followed a practice adopted by Republicans during the Trump administration of not requiring blue slips for circuit nominees, he has continued respecting them for district court picks.

But after Johnson similarly in July yanked support for a U.S. attorney nominee, Sopen Shah of Perkins Coie, Durbin said he would "consider how the committee can make up ground."

That process begins with Wednesday's hearing, when a Democratic committee aide said Democrats would be "making up for a slot lost earlier this year when Sen. Johnson refused, at the last moment, to return his blue slip" on a Wisconsin nominee, she said in an email.

Representatives for Johnson and Senator Chuck Grassley, the committee's ranking Republican, did not respond to requests for comment.

The six nominees — two for circuit courts and four for district courts — will include Julie Rikelman, a lawyer with the Center for Reproductive Rights who argued the losing side of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case in which the U.S. Supreme Court's overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision recognizing a right to abortion nationwide.

She is nominated to the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit of Appeals. She will appear alongside Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Maria Araujo Kahn, a nominee to the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

