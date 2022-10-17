Exxon, BP asks U.S. Supreme Court to review Baltimore climate-change suit

Summary

(Reuters) - Chevron, BP, ExxonMobil and other oil majors have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review for a second time whether a lawsuit filed against them by Baltimore over the costs of adapting to climate change belongs in federal court.

The oil companies on Friday requested the high court’s intervention after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in April agreed with the Maryland city that the suit should be heard in state court where it was filed. The oil companies have faced dozens of similar challenges filed by local governments in recent years, mostly in state courts, which are generally considered more sympathetic to the challengers.

A visit to the justices would mark the second time the oil companies in the 4th Circuit case have been before the court after an earlier trip on narrower questions of jurisdiction led to a 7-1 vote in May 2021 in their favor.

That decision instructed lower courts to review an expanded set of defenses put forward by oil companies in the cases, which have broadly argued the suits raise important federal or national security questions and need federal venues.

The justices are currently weighing whether to take up a similar appeal of a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision giving the city of Boulder, Colorado, and other nearby governments home-court advantage.

In early October, the high court asked the Department of Justice to weigh in on the issue of jurisdiction before a final decision on the petition to review is made.

Since the May 2021 Supreme Court decision, several appeals courts including the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 9th and 10th have all remanded their suits to state court. Those cases were filed by state and local governments in California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The suit is BP PLC et al. v. Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, U.S. Supreme Court, case No. 19-1644.

For the oil companies: Theodore Boutrous and Thomas Hungar of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

For Baltimore: Supreme Court counsel information not immediately available.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.