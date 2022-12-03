Exxon, Shell ask Supreme Court to address two more climate change lawsuits

Summary

Summary Law firms Big Oil, facing dozens of climate suits, wants them heard in federal courts

Circuit courts have so far rejected those efforts















(Reuters) - ExxonMobil, Shell and other oil companies facing lawsuits accusing them of fueling climate change on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether those claims should be heard in federal courts, the companies' preferred venue, instead of the state systems where they were originally filed.

In two separate petitions, the companies said the lawsuits filed by Rhode Island and two municipalities in Hawaii are governed by or preempted by federal law.

"The global challenge of climate change does not lend itself to a disjointed patchwork of lawsuits in state courts," said Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn and Crutcher, who filed the petitions for the oil companies, in a statement.

The suits are among about two dozen cases brought by states and municipalities against the companies in state court, accusing oil companies of exacerbating climate change by concealing and misrepresenting the dangers associated with burning fossil fuels. The plaintiffs want the companies to help pay for the costs of adapting to and mitigating climate change impacts.

The oil companies have been fighting to bring the suits to federal court but have so far been rebuffed by a series of district courts and at least five U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals.

The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration to weigh in on the issue in October after the oil companies asked for a review of similar case filed by Colorado municipalities.

The petitions would be a second opportunity for the justices to clarify where these cases belong. The high court originally considered a narrower set of jurisdictional questions in May 2021 in a case brought by the city of Baltimore and tasked lower courts with another, broader review of the oil companies' arguments.

The Denver-based 10th Circuit was the first to do so, concluding that a lawsuit filed the city of Boulder and nearby counties didn’t belong in federal court because none of the grounds cited for removal supported the change in jurisdiction.

The 1st Circuit came to the same conclusion in May, when U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson called the issues "mindnumbing" and said the court was "leaning hard on our sibling circuits' analyses in comparable climate-change cases.” The 9th Circuit affirmed district court decisions to remand the dual Hawaii cases in July.

A spokesperson for Rhode Island and the municpalities declined to comment.

The cases are Rhode Island and Sunoco LP et al. v. City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii, et al., in the United States Supreme Court, case Nos. 22A233 and 22A239.

For the oil companies: Theodore Boutrous Jr, Thomas Hungar, Lochlan Shelfer and William Thomson of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

For Rhode Island and the Hawaii municipalities: Victor Sher, Matthew Edling, Martin Quinones, Katie Jones and Stephanie Biehl of Sher Edling











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.