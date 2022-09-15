EY fired auditor for not approving illegal transactions, says a new lawsuit

The logo of Ernst & Young is seen in Zurich, Switzerland November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Summary

Summary Related documents Former EY partner says 'professional skepticism' led to firing

EY has paid millions to settle claims over auditor conduct

(Reuters) - Ernst & Young LLP has been sued by a former partner who says she was forced out of her job for refusing to sign off on client transactions that violated tax and securities laws.

Sayantani Ghose filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday claiming EY punished her for exhibiting "professional skepticism," even after the accounting firm had paid tens of millions of dollars in fines and settlements over its auditors' alleged misconduct in recent years.

Ghose, who is represented by lawyers from Wigdor, claims she was forced to resign and then was abruptly fired in January before her planned last day with the firm.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

EY did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

New York-based EY has faced numerous claims over the past decade that it encouraged or tolerated misconduct by auditors, including approving unlawful accounting practices in order to win or keep clients.

EY in June agreed to pay $100 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that its auditors cheated on certified public accounting exams.

Last year, the firm and three employees settled separate SEC charges that they violated auditor independence rules for $10 million. EY settled similar claims by the SEC in 2016, and a year earlier paid $10 million in a lawsuit by New York state claiming the firm helped Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc deceive investors in the years leading up to its 2008 collapse.

EY in those cases either denied breaking the law or did not admit or deny wrongdoing.

Ghose, an expert in transfer pricing who worked at EY for 16 years, says in her lawsuit that she was given negative performance reviews, removed from accounts, and denied promotions for refusing to approve practices that she believed to be unlawful.

According to the complaint, Ghose last November notified EY that she would be leaving in six months because she believed she would be forced to violate her professional duties if she stayed with the firm.

EY fired Ghose in January and waited more than two months to give consent for her to work for a different accounting firm, she said.

Ghose accused EY of retaliation in violation of the federal Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the Taxpayer First Act. She is seeking monetary, compensatory and punitive damages.

The case is Ghose v. Ernst & Young LLP, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-07881.

For Ghose: Michael Willemin and Sagar Shah of Wigdor

For EY: Not available

Read more:

EY to pay $100 mln to settle U.S. charges of staff cheating on accountant exams

Ernst & Young settles charges ex-auditors got 'too close' to clients

Ernst & Young settles with N.Y. for $10 million over Lehman auditing

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.