FBI, others in touch with Republican Nat'l Committee following cyberattack - White House

File photo: Republican Party members are silhouetted against the Republican National Committee logo. REUTERS/Jason Reed

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, July 7 (Reuters) - The FBI and other federal authorities are in touch with the U.S. Republican National Committee following a cyberattack related to an RNC outside contractor, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden on a visit to Illinois that Biden was briefed by his national security team on Wednesday about a rash of ransomware attacks and efforts to fight them.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis
