Federal appeals court proposes rolling back midnight e-filing deadline

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday proposed putting a stop to lawyers and paralegals working up until midnight to complete briefs and other court documents due that day by setting the deadline to electronically file them at 5 p.m.

The proposed rule from the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' follows years of the court's Chief Judge Michael Chagares pushing for the judiciary as a whole to consider rolling back deadlines to improve attorneys' work-life balance.

Under a proposal issued for public comment, electronically filed documents must, like hard copy ones filed with the clerk's office, be submitted by 5 p.m. Eastern Time, otherwise they will be treated as if the were filed the next day.

Public comment is due by Feb. 18. On Twitter, reaction was mixed, with some lawyers complaining it was unnecessary and could create confusion by adopting an earlier deadline in one circuit than the rest of the federal appellate courts.

"If this is across the board, it would be great," Richard Heppner, an assistant law professor at Duquesne University, said in an interview. "But there’s a real trap for the unwary practitioner."

The federal judiciary's rulemaking bodies for years have been studying whether to roll back midnight e-filing deadlines common nationwide at the request of Chagares, who became the 3rd Circuit's chief judge in December 2021.

In a 2019 letter to the Judicial Conference's Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure, Chagares contrasted allowing the "virtual courthouse" to remain open until midnight to the pre-Internet era of requiring hard copies before the clerk’s office's doors closed.

He said that working up until midnight to finalize filings "may result in greater profits for some, and just extra working hours for others," and asked whether the rules should be changed to "better quality of life."

"It may be that the midnight deadline has negatively impacted the quality of life of many, taking these people away from their families and friends as well as from valuable non-legal pursuits," Chagares wrote.

In a study prompted by his proposal, the Federal Judicial Center, the judiciary's research arm, found that in 2018, about one in 10 docket entries in federal appellate and district courts occurred after 5 p.m. and one in 20 were after 6 p.m.

Only three federal district courts nationally have filing deadlines other than midnight, according to the Federal Judicial Center: the Eastern District of Arkansas, the District of Delaware and the District of Massachusetts.

