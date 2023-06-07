Federal appeals court questions timing of challenge to New Jersey gun liability law















June 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court hearing arguments on Wednesday in a challenge to a New Jersey law that allows the state to sue gun makers and sellers for endangering public safety questioned whether it was too early to take up the case.

New Jersey is among the first states to enact a law that clears a path for lawsuits against gun makers and sellers based on an exception to a federal law that broadly protects them from liability.

Wednesday's hearing at the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia involved a lawsuit brought by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is claiming the federal law bars the New Jersey statute.

The appellate panel seemed largely concerned that New Jersey has yet to use the law to bring any lawsuits against the industry.

Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman said that although the state law appears to have some portions that are “directly contrary” to the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, known as PLCAA, the challenge might be premature.

“Why shouldn't we wait and see what the case looks like before we make a decision about whether the New Jersey Attorney General is acting consistent with PLCAA or is preempted by PLCAA?,” Hardiman asked Erin Murphy of Clement & Murphy, who argued on behalf of the gun industry group.

Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas told Murphy that without a case, the court could end up issuing an opinion that imagines “a whole bunch of different things that could be argued.”

Murphy argued that the case only requires that the court decide whether New Jersey’s law falls within an exception in PLCAA, and lawsuits have already been brought against the industry under a similar law in New York.

“The idea that all of this is some fanciful hypothetical is just really hard for my clients to stomach,” Murphy said.

New Jersey’s law, which was passed in July 2022, has been on hold since January when it was blocked by a district court.

As part of a gun reform push, laws increasing the threat of litigation for gun makers and dealers are gaining a foothold in states across the country, passing in Colorado, Hawaii, Washington and Illinois in recent months. Several more states are considering their own bills.











