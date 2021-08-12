Federal appeals courts update in-person protocols amid Covid-19 surge

REUTERS/Chip East

(Reuters) - Federal appeals courts across the country are revising procedures for in-person oral arguments and courthouse access, with a flurry of announcements this week detailing new vaccination, testing and mask requirements as the Covid-19 Delta variant spreads.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, for example, on Thursday restricted public access to its Denver courthouse to fully vaccinated individuals. The order, effective Friday, requires attorneys who are scheduled for oral argument but are not vaccinated to ask for leave to appear on video.

People that go into public areas of the courthouse also have to wear a mask, though judges presiding over oral argument can give judges and counsel the green light to take off their masks, the 10th Circuit's updated protocol said.

The amended plans come as a resurgence in coronavirus cases involving the highly-contagious Delta variant has altered the safety calculus for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Courts have gradually resumed more normal operations after jury trials stalled and many hearings and operations moved online 18 months ago.

Several other federal appeals courts issued updated protocols this week, all of which include mask requirements for at least some people.

In a Wednesday order, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said people entering court facilities will have to verify their vaccination status. People who are fully vaccinated must "sign a statement attesting to the truthfulness of the response they provide," after the plan takes effect Aug. 16. Visitors who aren't fully vaccinated have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within the last three days, while employees and on-site contractors not vaccinated will need to get tested weekly.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which said in June it will return to in-person oral arguments beginning Aug. 30, is sticking to that plan. That contrasts with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which on Thursday suspended in-person oral arguments for its September session, instead moving them to Zoom. And in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, hearings will be remote at least through October, according to an update of the court's operations as of Monday.

The Federal Circuit did on Thursday issue revised procedures, which it said "reflect the court's strong preference for in-person argument, based on the court's experience of its distinctive value, and the court's concern for the health and safety of the court and its staff, the bar, and the public."

Only the lawyers arguing a case and one other person "whose presence is necessary," such as a client or another lawyer, can access the courthouse and the courtroom, the Federal Circuit said, among a list of other protocols.

In the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, counsel appearing for in-person oral argument starting Aug. 16 also can also only have one colleague with them, according to a Monday announcement. Courtrooms in the 2nd Circuit remain closed to the public, as they are in other regions, including the 9th Circuit.

