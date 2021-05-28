Federal Circuit affirms Bio-Rad infringed rival 10x Genomics' patents

Law firms Sullivan Worcester See all

Tensegrity See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a ruling by the International Trade Commission that the importation and sale of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc genetic-analysis products infringes patents owned by rival 10x Genomics Inc.

U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Taranto wrote for the three-judge panel that Bio-Rad didn't co-own the inventions, which were created by former Bio-Rad employees who later founded 10x, because the inventors didn't conceive them until after they had left the company.

The companies have been involved in multiple patent disputes over genetic-analysis technology.

"Today's decision puts a stake firmly through the zombie argument that Bio-Rad has been unsuccessfully making since 2014 that 10x's technology was created at Bio-Rad," 10x General Counsel Eric Whitaker said in a statement.

Bio-Rad and its attorney Brian Cannon of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Benjamin Hindson and Serge Saxonov worked at QuantaLife Inc, which was acquired by Bio-Rad in 2011, and signed an agreement assigning inventions conceived during their employment to the company. They left Bio-Rad and founded 10x in 2012, and applied for patents later that year related to single-cell genetic-analysis technology.

Pleasanton, California-based 10x uses the technology in its GemCode and Chromium products. It brought a complaint against Hercules, California-based Bio-Rad at the ITC in 2018, alleging the importation of its ddSEQ system to isolate individual cells for genetic analysis infringed three of its patents with its similar method to prepare samples by partitioning DNA in droplets and using gel beads to deliver barcodes that identify them. The ITC found that Bio-Rad infringed in 2019, and affirmed the decision in 2020.

Bio-Rad raised challenges to several aspects of the decision on appeal, all of which were rejected by Taranto, who was joined by Circuit Judges Raymond Chen and Kara Stoll.

Bio-Rad argued it co-owned the patents because Hindson and Saxonov had "ideas that contributed to the post-employment inventions" while they were at the company.

But the ideas Bio-Rad cited were too general to support its inventorship claim, or were already known in the prior art, Taranto said.

Taranto also said the assignment provisions of their contract only covered subject matter that was eligible for IP protection before their employment ended.

Work like Hindson and Saxonov's at Bio-Rad "may be a step toward the potential ultimate existence" of an invention, but "the pertinent intellectual property does not exist until at least conception of that invention," Taranto said. He found the inventors conceived the parts of the patent at issue no earlier than 2013, while they were at 10x.

State law in California - where the agreements were signed - also supported their ruling because it recognizes "significant policy constraints on employer agreements that restrain former employees in the practice of their profession, including agreements that require assignment of rights in post-employment inventions," Taranto said.

Taranto also affirmed the ITC's rulings that Bio-Rad's products practiced all of the relevant parts of the patents.

The case is Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. v. International Trade Commission, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 2020-1785.

For Bio-Rad: Brian Cannon of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For 10x: Matt Powers of Tensegrity Law Group