Federal Circuit becomes latest U.S. appeals court to fully reopen after pandemic

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Patent-focused appeals court follows several others making reopening announcements

Federal Circuit has been closed to public since March 2020

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., said Friday that it would reopen to the public on Monday, Sept. 12, joining several other U.S. appeals courts that have announced re-openings this month after closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore cited "recent changes to public health guidance and conditions" in the region in her orders reopening the court, which has a busy docket of patent cases and has been closed to the general public since March 2020.

Five other federal appeals courts also said recently that they would reopen to the public, including the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, New York's 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Several others have already reopened, including the 3rd, 5th, 6th and 8th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals.

The Federal Circuit has sole jurisdiction over patent appeals and nationwide jurisdiction over other specialized fields including international trade and government contracts. It resumed limited in-person arguments in August 2021 and went remote again in January as Washington became a hotbed for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The court returned to live oral arguments in March restricted to judges, arguing attorneys and a limited number of "necessary attendees."

The Friday order said the court will still require visitors to wear masks in public areas regardless of their vaccination status. Several other U.S. appeals courts have dropped public mask requirements.

The order also said the court would continue to provide live internet audio streams of oral arguments, which it began offering during the pandemic.

The U.S. Court of Federal Claims, which is in the same building as the Federal Circuit and handles money claims against the U.S. government, will also reopen to the public on Monday, Friday's order said.

Read more:

N.Y., California and other circuit courts re-open to public

Federal Circuit goes remote for January arguments amid Omicron

In-person arguments return to D.C.'s Federal Circuit as Omicron fades

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.